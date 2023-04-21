Fashion
Bad Bunny style took over Coachella in 2023Shop the Look
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.
Bad Bunny made history this year by becoming the first Latino artist to headline Coachella. The 29-year-old rapper and singer delivered a stunning, high-octane performance packed with hits (think: Callata, Yo Perreo Sola and Despus De La Playa) and colorful visuals, plus an eye-catching look that reflected his together. Bad Bunny went for a custom ERL outfit, consisting of a super-saturated patchwork jacket and matching pants. Notably, he left his shirt behind, opting for some serious bling around his neck as his only cover.
His tailored look reflects a growing trend for men’s runways and red carpets in 2023: bold pieces full of bright, contrasting colors, creating a kaleidoscopic spectacle. Similarly, Jaden Smith adopted the style a la Nylon Dress up at Coachella in a dynamic MSFTSrep rubber jacket, reflecting the trend. Louis Vuitton’s Spring 2023 collection also featured a vibrant color collision, with blocks of contradictory hues and patterns. Versace took a more tailored approach, layering blazers, tailored pants and overcoats in neon, richly saturated tones. Whichever way you approach the trend, one thing is certain: it’s not about matching this spring, it’s about color clash.
Below are 12 picks inspired by Bad Bunny’s Coachella 2023 light style:
This psychedelic piece definitely reminds us of something Benito would wear. ASOS’ super trippy shirt is perfect for warm weather and easily transitions from the pool to a party. Just be sure to addA summer without you to your reading list.
Love ’em or hate ’em, Crocs are having a moment. Perfect for casual or at-home outings, this multicolored variation puts a unique twist on the polarizing shoe.
This Zara swimsuit is giving us all the techno color tropical vibes. Our advice is to mix several patterns in your outfit. Be bold and pair these with some of our other picks for a look that will make you stand out from the crowd.
Embrace the Bad Bunny aesthetic with this hoodie from ERL, who designed the Coachella look. We love this unexpected bright red and teal swirl colorway. The sweatshirt gives off a laid-back surfer vibe perfect for self-care nights at home.
Bad Bunny is no stranger to the shoe game, showing off their extensive collection in public and even co-designing a line with Adidas. We have a feeling he approves of this pair of colorful hi-tops from Off-White. Splurge on this color that mixes neon orange with vibrant shades of green.
Bobs have made a comeback. Jump on the trend with this ASOS style that definitely captures Bad Bunny’s bright and trippy vibe.
These may not be the most practical, but we love these sunglasses for festival season. The heart shape is definitely reminiscent of Bad Bunny’s recent album cover. Wear them to make a TikTok sure to go viral, or for your next IG.
This quirky pattern mimics Bad Bunny’s animated take on fashion. Pair these Collina Strada patterned socks with a plain white trainer or a multicolored pair if you’re going for a bold, maximalist approach.
Here is another piece from the designer chosen by Bad Bunnys for Coachella, ERL. Perfect for cooler nights, this cozy sweater mimics the patchwork pattern of her performance. The contrasting coral collar adds an unexpected pop to the piece.
Zara recently collaborated with luxury designer Rhuigi, launching nearly eighty colorful and modern pieces. This button-up shirt showcases an edgy outlook for the brand we love.
Athletic shoes are still a staple of modern menswear, so stay comfortable in this ombre-hued Salomon pair. You won’t miss this combination of fiery red and bright yellow.
Another great button for warmer days, this abstract floral design in cool shades of blue and purple sets an elegant tone. The tropical aesthetic reminds us of something Benito would take for a cozy getaway.
|
Sources
2/ https://stylecaster.com/bad-bunny-style/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Football student EQ manager named Collegiate of the Year
- Bad Bunny style took over Coachella in 2023Shop the Look
- Edete ‘helps Mother Nature’ with artificial pollination technology
- Arrowhead will seek an OK later this year to test an RNA therapy for ALS.A company plan for the first trial of ARO-SOD1 in humans
- Trump can’t blame NYC for not attending his rape trial: judge
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviews the security situation in Sudan
- Michael Gove ‘compared the relationship between Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings to Jeeves and Wooster’
- Bollywood Quiz on Salman Khan
- Google’s 80-acre San Jose mega campus on hold amid economic slowdown
- UN High Commissioner for Refugees gives only Australian public speech at Melbourne Law School
- Sugary drink tax improves health, lowers healthcare costs
- Elizabeth Liz Snyder of Norfolk