Bad Bunny style took over Coachella in 2023Shop the Look

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Bad Bunny made history this year by becoming the first Latino artist to headline Coachella. The 29-year-old rapper and singer delivered a stunning, high-octane performance packed with hits (think: Callata, Yo Perreo Sola and Despus De La Playa) and colorful visuals, plus an eye-catching look that reflected his together. Bad Bunny went for a custom ERL outfit, consisting of a super-saturated patchwork jacket and matching pants. Notably, he left his shirt behind, opting for some serious bling around his neck as his only cover.

His tailored look reflects a growing trend for men’s runways and red carpets in 2023: bold pieces full of bright, contrasting colors, creating a kaleidoscopic spectacle. Similarly, Jaden Smith adopted the style a la Nylon Dress up at Coachella in a dynamic MSFTSrep rubber jacket, reflecting the trend. Louis Vuitton’s Spring 2023 collection also featured a vibrant color collision, with blocks of contradictory hues and patterns. Versace took a more tailored approach, layering blazers, tailored pants and overcoats in neon, richly saturated tones. Whichever way you approach the trend, one thing is certain: it’s not about matching this spring, it’s about color clash.

Below are 12 picks inspired by Bad Bunny’s Coachella 2023 light style:

This psychedelic piece definitely reminds us of something Benito would wear. ASOS’ super trippy shirt is perfect for warm weather and easily transitions from the pool to a party. Just be sure to addA summer without you to your reading list.

Love ’em or hate ’em, Crocs are having a moment. Perfect for casual or at-home outings, this multicolored variation puts a unique twist on the polarizing shoe.

This Zara swimsuit is giving us all the techno color tropical vibes. Our advice is to mix several patterns in your outfit. Be bold and pair these with some of our other picks for a look that will make you stand out from the crowd.

Embrace the Bad Bunny aesthetic with this hoodie from ERL, who designed the Coachella look. We love this unexpected bright red and teal swirl colorway. The sweatshirt gives off a laid-back surfer vibe perfect for self-care nights at home.

Bad Bunny is no stranger to the shoe game, showing off their extensive collection in public and even co-designing a line with Adidas. We have a feeling he approves of this pair of colorful hi-tops from Off-White. Splurge on this color that mixes neon orange with vibrant shades of green.

Bobs have made a comeback. Jump on the trend with this ASOS style that definitely captures Bad Bunny’s bright and trippy vibe.

These may not be the most practical, but we love these sunglasses for festival season. The heart shape is definitely reminiscent of Bad Bunny’s recent album cover. Wear them to make a TikTok sure to go viral, or for your next IG.

This quirky pattern mimics Bad Bunny’s animated take on fashion. Pair these Collina Strada patterned socks with a plain white trainer or a multicolored pair if you’re going for a bold, maximalist approach.

Here is another piece from the designer chosen by Bad Bunnys for Coachella, ERL. Perfect for cooler nights, this cozy sweater mimics the patchwork pattern of her performance. The contrasting coral collar adds an unexpected pop to the piece.

Zara recently collaborated with luxury designer Rhuigi, launching nearly eighty colorful and modern pieces. This button-up shirt showcases an edgy outlook for the brand we love.

Athletic shoes are still a staple of modern menswear, so stay comfortable in this ombre-hued Salomon pair. You won’t miss this combination of fiery red and bright yellow.

Another great button for warmer days, this abstract floral design in cool shades of blue and purple sets an elegant tone. The tropical aesthetic reminds us of something Benito would take for a cozy getaway.