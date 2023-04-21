



Topline From aerospace and medical applications to fashion and automotive innovations, the possibilities of 3D printing for prototyping, manufacturing and customization are nearly limitless. A 3D printer builds a human figure model in the exhibition ‘3D: Printing the Future’ in the … [+] London Science Museum. (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images) Getty Images Highlights 3D printing is the process of creating a three-dimensional solid object from a computer file. 3D printing is an additive process, which means the printer lays down material (like plastic filament) onto a flat surface over and over again. Entry-level 3D printers can cost up to $300 for the most basic models, and printing newbies can find thousands of models on websites such as Printables And MyMiniFactory. 3D printing has many professional uses, such as medical implants and automotive parts, especially as printing has become more affordable and widespread. Health care 3D printing has various useful purposes in the healthcare industry, including creating metallic implants which can be used in a patient’s knees, skull, spine or hips. 3D printers also make it possible to create medical equipment and prostheses at a lower cost. THE dental industry has greatly benefited from 3D printing, which can be used to create implants, crowns, retainers, dentures and anatomical models. 3D printing can also create hearing aids and surgical models and can help physicians with preoperative planning. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Construction 3D printers can be used for both large and small construction applications. Some uses may include creating prototypes or architectural models of building projects, as well as manufacturing parts. Common materials used for 3D printed building products include mixtures of concrete, fibers, sand, and geopolymers. 3D printing can also be used to undertake large construction projects, such as creating entire buildings. In 2016, a Chinese architectural firm built a 4,300 square foot house in 45 days with walls thick enough to withstand a magnitude eight earthquake. In the world the biggest A 3D-printed building, nearly 10 meters tall, is a villa built in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in 2022. Fashion 3D printing can even be used to design and create clothing. In 2015, Danit Peleg became the first designer to create a clothing line made entirely by 3D printers. She studied 3D printing in fashion for her thesis at Israels Shenkar College of Engineering and Design, and she said Missionary Review 3D printing can be a sustainable alternative to using real fabrics. Dutch designer Iris van Herpen has also experimented with 3D printing, and some of her looks were worn on the Met Gala red carpet last year by celebrities such as Teyana Taylor and Dove Cameron. Fashion brands such as Dior and Reebok have also product 3D printed wearable designs. Education Educators can use 3D printing to improve student engagement in the classroom. Students in science and engineering fields can use 3D printing to create prototypes and machines, and math students can create real visualizations of complex geometric concepts. Some schools also offer 3D printing courses: the Massachusetts Institute of Technology offers undergraduate and graduate courses on the fundamentals of 3D printing, and the University of Texas and Virginia Tech also offer their own courses. and certificate programs in 3D printing. Automotive In 2014, the defunct Local Motors built the world’s first fully 3D printed (and downloadable) car, the Strati. The car takes 44 hours to print and can reach up to 50 miles per hour in speed. But 3D printing has many other purposes throughout the automotive production process, including the creation of prototypes and various automotive parts. The 2024 Cadillac Celistiq will have more than 100 3D printed parts, describe by manufacturer GM as the most technologically advanced Cadillac and its vehicle with the most 3D printed parts. Aerospace Like the automotive industry, aerospace industry can use 3D printing to create prototypes and parts. Since 3D printed parts can be lightweight, these parts help reduce aircraft weight, reducing both fuel consumption and the environmental impact of flight. 3D printing can also reduce the need to stock certain parts because they can be produced on demand, and multiple parts can sometimes be condensed into one part, making the production of 3D printed parts more cost effective. Commmon rooms that can be 3D printed include metal brackets and fixtures, as well as substitute parts that are often used by NASA and Air Force bases for training. Further reading 3D printing in construction: types, advantages and uses (In effect) 3D printing: what you need to know (PCMagazine)

