Fashion
SHEIN X Art Meets Fashion Contest Winners
All style lovers know that fashion = art. And when you find these pieces that feel a little more special than the rest, you just know it’s like spider senses are getting excited for fashion.
It also doesn’t mean something is “fancy” or expensive. More often than not, it’s capturing someone’s creative energy, and that feeling starts with the vision and the minds of those behind the seams.
Their incredible ability to translate complex ideas and emotions through clothing is basically a superpower. SHEIN knows it, that’s why it’s exactly what you see in its SHEIN X Incubator Program. It was launched to support emerging designers who are building their own successful brands, to help them focus on creation while SHEIN handles the business side of production, marketing and sales. Fabulous, right?
This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.
THE SHEIN X Art Meets Fashion competition is the latest incarnation, fueling individual innovation And collaboration between artists and designers. The three-round competition began by pairing artists and designers to illustrate their understanding of the campaign theme, artists produced artwork, designers produced silhouettes. Then, in the second round, 10 teams were selected to participate in an online vote. The final round ended with judges selecting the top three teams.
SHEIN X ETERNA Winning Team by Elle Guthrie And Mercedes Courts won $15,000 and her gratitude for the opportunity. “I was accepted into the SHEIN X Incubator program early on, and initially thought it would be a great opportunity to showcase my designs on a large platform,” Guthrie said. “To my surprise, the most amazing part was the learning experience. I gained so much knowledge working with the SHEIN X team, including how to design for a wide market, how to interpret my designs from cost-effective way and how to better communicate my designs to the sampling team.I improved my engineering design skills and knowledge of bulk manufacturing, allowing me to apply these new skills to my own business. .
The artist Corts agreed, “I’m very grateful to the SHEIN X Incubator program because it gave us the opportunity to establish a collaboration that increased our chances of success. I think it’s great support for all independent creators, as it facilitates the growth of talent and is a great help for the survival of entrepreneurs and innovators.” Her beautiful prints, seen in the winning look on the left, are inspired by the world around her: “Botany, plants, wildlife, flowers, books, walks and small details. I love nature and texture, rhythm and colors.[they] bring smiles and joy with my creations.”
A second prize of $10,000 went to SHEIN X XTENT by Armand Mehidri And Debra Valencia. SHEIN X THE SKY’S THE LIMIT by Sarah Kesler-Engelbrecht And Rafaela Mascaro won $5,000 for third place.
And let’s face it, we’re all winners too, since we can buy coins from all collections.
Ahead, read more from the winners about their unique experience and how it shaped their future in fashion.
What was your favorite part of the whole experience/competition?
Elle Guthrie, SHEIN X ETERNA: The collaboration I was so inspired by the textile creations of my partner. Her art has brought a lot of enthusiasm to the fashion design process.
mercedes cars, SHEIN X ETERNA: When we were creating the collection, we were working as a team.
Armand Mehidri, SHEIN X XTENT: To be able to create an incredible collection by collaborating with another very talented artist, while living in different countries with an 11 hour time difference, was truly a unique experience.
Debra Valencia, SHEIN X XTENT: The collaborative experience. As a surface pattern artist, I usually design hundreds of prints of my own and then show them to various companies to see who is interested. For Art Meets Fashion, I was able to brainstorm ideas, looks and colors with Armand. We then integrated [his] vision for theme and color with mine. The end product was a solid solution that not only looked good, but also adapted to the shapes of the garments and the variety of fabrics.
Sarah Kesler-Engelbrecht, SHEIN X THE SKY’S THE LIMIT: It was so rewarding to see the final product come to life on our launch day. When I started designing for this collection, I had a vision of the inspiration process for how the clothes were going to look like the human body. Seeing this come full circle was such an exhilarating feeling that truly cannot be put into words. It’s comparable to the childlike feeling we had on Christmas morning – the anticipation, curiosity and excitement of what Santa Claus has delivered to us!
What does the future of fashion look like to you?
Guthrie: I look at the future of fashion through a lens of nostalgia, taking art from the past as inspiration and applying it to our modern world. But what I love most about the evolution of fashion in recent years is the total absence of boundaries. The rules that defined what is “fashionable” are collapsing and unique self-expression through individual style is celebrated.
Courts: I think the future of fashion will be similar to how we worked in this competition, different disciplines working together from all over the world.
Mehydri: It’s probably a combination of technology, sustainability and inclusiveness. Everyone will have access to clothing adapted to their personal style and budget and will be able to express themselves freely.
Valencia: I believe fashion trends [will] continue to be more playful, colorful and unique. With more variety versus uniformity, the selection allows each individual to layer and mix pieces to display their own personality. SHEIN’s fast fashion offerings allow for such exciting self-expression.
Kesler-Engelbrecht: [It] will continue to evolve from past trends to modern looks. The e-commerce market will continue to thrive, but consumers are eager for that in-person shopping experience post-pandemic. Therefore, physical retail stores will always be in demand. Although the AI aspect will play a huge role in the field of digital fashion, tangible clothes will never become obsolete and people around the world will continue to search for real items that express their everyday styles.
Buy coins from all winning teams here.
Laura Lajiness Kaupke is a freelance writer and editor covering fashion, accessories and lifestyle topics including beauty, home, fitness and travel. You can see her work at various outlets including VOGUE, Harpers BAZAAR, ELLE, Marie Claire, InStyle, Glamour, Esquire, Womens Health, Brides, The Zoe Report, Popsugar, Refinery 29, Coveteur, Byrdie, Well + Good, The Editorialist, among other titles and brands. Laura has worked in the fashion industry for over 11 years and has held senior fashion editor roles at Popsugar and The Zoe Report, with additional experience as a fashion editor and publicist.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cosmopolitan.com/style-beauty/fashion/a43603361/shein-x-art-meets-fashion-competition-winners/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- SHEIN X Art Meets Fashion Contest Winners
- Google Bard adds coding to its AI chatbot skill set
- Russia drops aerial munitions on its city
- Pakistani PM’s ex-Instagram chief Imran Khans kidnapped in Lahore
- Xi Jinping woos US allies and partners like Brazil in defiance of US
- a history of two lawsuits Minnesota Lawyer
- Marriott International Inc CEO Anthony Capuano meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi
- Ganjar: Jokowi breakthroughs and built foundations must be continued
- US President Joe Biden pledges $500 million to fight deforestation in the Amazon
- VIZIO’s Spring Showcase Offers Free and Exclusive Entertainment for WatchFree+ | Region
- Baseball welcomes Yale for Alumni Weekend/Lasorda Field Recognition Ceremony
- Men ‘dress down’ at Cincinnati State event, giving men interview-worthy cuts