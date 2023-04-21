SHEIN X Art Meets Fashion Contest Winners

All style lovers know that fashion = art. And when you find these pieces that feel a little more special than the rest, you just know it’s like spider senses are getting excited for fashion.

It also doesn’t mean something is “fancy” or expensive. More often than not, it’s capturing someone’s creative energy, and that feeling starts with the vision and the minds of those behind the seams.

Their incredible ability to translate complex ideas and emotions through clothing is basically a superpower. SHEIN knows it, that’s why it’s exactly what you see in its SHEIN X Incubator Program . It was launched to support emerging designers who are building their own successful brands, to help them focus on creation while SHEIN handles the business side of production, marketing and sales. Fabulous, right?

THE competition is the latest incarnation, fueling individual innovation And collaboration between artists and designers. The three-round competition began by pairing artists and designers to illustrate their understanding of the campaign theme, artists produced artwork, designers produced silhouettes. Then, in the second round, 10 teams were selected to participate in an online vote. The final round ended with judges selecting the top three teams.

SHEIN X ETERNA Winning Team by Elle Guthrie And Mercedes Courts won $15,000 and her gratitude for the opportunity. “I was accepted into the SHEIN X Incubator program early on, and initially thought it would be a great opportunity to showcase my designs on a large platform,” Guthrie said. “To my surprise, the most amazing part was the learning experience. I gained so much knowledge working with the SHEIN X team, including how to design for a wide market, how to interpret my designs from cost-effective way and how to better communicate my designs to the sampling team.I improved my engineering design skills and knowledge of bulk manufacturing, allowing me to apply these new skills to my own business. .

The artist Corts agreed, “I’m very grateful to the SHEIN X Incubator program because it gave us the opportunity to establish a collaboration that increased our chances of success. I think it’s great support for all independent creators, as it facilitates the growth of talent and is a great help for the survival of entrepreneurs and innovators.” Her beautiful prints, seen in the winning look on the left, are inspired by the world around her: “Botany, plants, wildlife, flowers, books, walks and small details. I love nature and texture, rhythm and colors.[they] bring smiles and joy with my creations.”

A second prize of $10,000 went to SHEIN X XTENT by Armand Mehidri And Debra Valencia . SHEIN X THE SKY’S THE LIMIT by Sarah Kesler-Engelbrecht And Rafaela Mascaro won $5,000 for third place.

And let's face it, we're all winners too, since we can

Ahead, read more from the winners about their unique experience and how it shaped their future in fashion.

What was your favorite part of the whole experience/competition?

Elle Guthrie, SHEIN X ETERNA: The collaboration I was so inspired by the textile creations of my partner. Her art has brought a lot of enthusiasm to the fashion design process.

mercedes cars, SHEIN X ETERNA: When we were creating the collection, we were working as a team.

Armand Mehidri, SHEIN X XTENT: To be able to create an incredible collection by collaborating with another very talented artist, while living in different countries with an 11 hour time difference, was truly a unique experience.

Debra Valencia, SHEIN X XTENT: The collaborative experience. As a surface pattern artist, I usually design hundreds of prints of my own and then show them to various companies to see who is interested. For Art Meets Fashion, I was able to brainstorm ideas, looks and colors with Armand. We then integrated [his] vision for theme and color with mine. The end product was a solid solution that not only looked good, but also adapted to the shapes of the garments and the variety of fabrics.

Sarah Kesler-Engelbrecht, SHEIN X THE SKY’S THE LIMIT: It was so rewarding to see the final product come to life on our launch day. When I started designing for this collection, I had a vision of the inspiration process for how the clothes were going to look like the human body. Seeing this come full circle was such an exhilarating feeling that truly cannot be put into words. It’s comparable to the childlike feeling we had on Christmas morning – the anticipation, curiosity and excitement of what Santa Claus has delivered to us!

What does the future of fashion look like to you?

Guthrie: I look at the future of fashion through a lens of nostalgia, taking art from the past as inspiration and applying it to our modern world. But what I love most about the evolution of fashion in recent years is the total absence of boundaries. The rules that defined what is “fashionable” are collapsing and unique self-expression through individual style is celebrated.

Courts: I think the future of fashion will be similar to how we worked in this competition, different disciplines working together from all over the world.

Mehydri: It’s probably a combination of technology, sustainability and inclusiveness. Everyone will have access to clothing adapted to their personal style and budget and will be able to express themselves freely.

Valencia: I believe fashion trends [will] continue to be more playful, colorful and unique. With more variety versus uniformity, the selection allows each individual to layer and mix pieces to display their own personality. SHEIN’s fast fashion offerings allow for such exciting self-expression.

Kesler-Engelbrecht: [It] will continue to evolve from past trends to modern looks. The e-commerce market will continue to thrive, but consumers are eager for that in-person shopping experience post-pandemic. Therefore, physical retail stores will always be in demand. Although the AI ​​aspect will play a huge role in the field of digital fashion, tangible clothes will never become obsolete and people around the world will continue to search for real items that express their everyday styles.

Buy coins from all winning teams