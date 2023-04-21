Fashion
What should men wear to a summer wedding?
They say your whole life is taken over by weddings or baby showers in your thirties and that couldn’t be more true for this writer. The minute I turned 30 last year, I had a flurry of pregnancy and engagement announcements from friends and family. This summer alone, I have two consecutive Canadian weddings in July. One is my sister’s wedding, which is at my house in northern Ontario (I happen to be the man of honor). Another is a wedding celebration among close college friends, taking place in scenic Prince Edward Island.
It’s been a hot minute since I attended a wedding, but now that my friends and family are at the age where lifetime commitment doesn’t seem terrifying anymore, my whole summer is suddenly taken over by them. ! My main stress isn’t who to bring on a date, or what to buy in the couples registry, though: what is to carry.
After all, dressing for a wedding requires more thought than your typical night out. There are some things you can’t wear, bridal white being a no-brainer and other things you should not wear, like sandals (yes, even if it’s a beach wedding). Add to that my upcoming weddings in the summer, where scorching temperatures are a big factor, and finding that comfortable (yet stylish!) look poses a serious challenge.
Luckily, I’ve had months to think about these clothing puzzles, so you don’t have to. For all the men attending weddings this summer, there are certain looks you can always rely on to look perfectly appropriate and dressed without overshadowing the groom. I would know: I’ve spent weeks delving into the world of men’s wedding fashion, trying on different looks in an effort to find my own do’s and don’ts for wedding guest outfits . So below, see five surefire options to consider for your next big event. ‘Cause who doesn’t want to see the couple say I’m doing it in style?
Never doubt the navy suit
A suit is always a surefire option for a wedding. Since the groom typically wears a tuxedo or black suit, you’ll want to steer clear of those super formal styles. (Let it shine!) Instead, a classic navy blue, single- or double-breasted suite will always look smart and appropriate. Pair it with a white button down shirt and black or brown dress shoes. If the wedding venue is outdoors, consider a suit in a lighter fabric (like linen or cotton) to offset the darker colorway. Yes, it will be lightly toasted under the sun: Suck it up, the days don’t concern you.
Go light and bright
If you’re worried that a navy suit might be too heavy on the special day, there are lighter and airier suit options. A lightweight seersucker suit will always be a timeless option for a wedding, especially if it’s by the water. An olive or sage green is another candidate. A beige or khaki, linen or cotton suit is also a great option, just make sure the neutral tone is complementary to your skin tone. All of these can be paired with a crisp white button-down shirt: a wedding must-have.
Consider the short suit
I know what you’re thinking: Shorts, at a wedding? But yeah, shorts matched with a classic blazer paired with shorts instead of pants can look super dapper. Sure, it’s a little more youthful and edgy than your standard suit, but the key to pulling it off is simple: it’s all in the proportions and the fit. Just make sure your shorts are not Also thin, and they should reach the level of the knee. A pleated shorts style looks particularly clean and tailored. Wear it with a plain button down, t-shirt or tank top, plus some understated black dress shoes And black socks: The costume alone is enough.
Ditch the Blazer Completely
If the costume is too stuffy for your taste, you can ditch the blazer for a wedding, but the look takes a lot more thought. This look would be reserved for a casual or semi-formal dress code: you can wear pleated dress pants or chinos with a fun twist, printed button-up shirt. Think: a fancier version of a top you wear on vacation. Floral or tropical prints work especially well for a summer wedding. Just be sure to counter the more casual feel of the shirt with some super stylish accent pieces like a dress shoe, sharp shades, a great watch, and a leather belt.
Don’t forget the accessories!
With all these different looks to consider, it’s important not to forget your accessories. There are certain pieces that will always be a surefire wedding hit. Lace-up oxfords in brown or black leather are a must, as are leather loafers; chunky sole styles feel particularly fresh and modern right now. If your suit is simple, you can have fun with a striped or printed tie, or a button-up shirt with a subtle print on it (don’t be too wild). A nice watch, a pair of sunglasses and subtle jewelry (silver or gold) never hurt either, you can have a little more fun with a summer wedding. Do like Coco Chanel and remember her advice forever remove an accessory before leaving the house. The simpler, the better: All attention must be paid to the bride and groom!
|
Sources
2/ https://www.vogue.com/article/menswear-summer-weddings
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Jiah Khan suicide case: Verdict expected on April 28 : Bollywood News
- Novak Djokovic: “I can’t win with this match”
- What should men wear to a summer wedding?
- A cheap way to make woven displays and smart fabrics
- Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | President Jokowi conveys Eid 1444 Hijriah greetings
- UK economy shows signs of recovery despite drag on inflation
- Spamalot aims to find the Holy Grail with an irreverent musical interpretation
- Apigee Integration Testing – Google Cloud Community
- COVID-19 surveillance strategies prove useful for RSV
- Judge Seals Billionaire Funding Filings Carroll Lawsuit Vs Trump
- Alyssa Milano Leads Hollywood To Complain About Twitter’s Blue Check Mark Removal
- College football spring games 2023: Deion Sanders’ debut in Colorado, Alabama QB battle headline on Saturday