What should men wear to a summer wedding?

They say your whole life is taken over by weddings or baby showers in your thirties and that couldn’t be more true for this writer. The minute I turned 30 last year, I had a flurry of pregnancy and engagement announcements from friends and family. This summer alone, I have two consecutive Canadian weddings in July. One is my sister’s wedding, which is at my house in northern Ontario (I happen to be the man of honor). Another is a wedding celebration among close college friends, taking place in scenic Prince Edward Island.

It’s been a hot minute since I attended a wedding, but now that my friends and family are at the age where lifetime commitment doesn’t seem terrifying anymore, my whole summer is suddenly taken over by them. ! My main stress isn’t who to bring on a date, or what to buy in the couples registry, though: what is to carry.

After all, dressing for a wedding requires more thought than your typical night out. There are some things you can’t wear, bridal white being a no-brainer and other things you should not wear, like sandals (yes, even if it’s a beach wedding). Add to that my upcoming weddings in the summer, where scorching temperatures are a big factor, and finding that comfortable (yet stylish!) look poses a serious challenge.

Luckily, I’ve had months to think about these clothing puzzles, so you don’t have to. For all the men attending weddings this summer, there are certain looks you can always rely on to look perfectly appropriate and dressed without overshadowing the groom. I would know: I’ve spent weeks delving into the world of men’s wedding fashion, trying on different looks in an effort to find my own do’s and don’ts for wedding guest outfits . So below, see five surefire options to consider for your next big event. ‘Cause who doesn’t want to see the couple say I’m doing it in style?

Never doubt the navy suit

A suit is always a surefire option for a wedding. Since the groom typically wears a tuxedo or black suit, you’ll want to steer clear of those super formal styles. (Let it shine!) Instead, a classic navy blue, single- or double-breasted suite will always look smart and appropriate. Pair it with a white button down shirt and black or brown dress shoes. If the wedding venue is outdoors, consider a suit in a lighter fabric (like linen or cotton) to offset the darker colorway. Yes, it will be lightly toasted under the sun: Suck it up, the days don’t concern you.

Canali plain wool two-piece suit

Emporio Armani minibox wool suit Saks Fifth Avenue Collection woven wool suit

Dolce & Gabbana Martini Suit Zegna slim-fit midnight blue wool twill suit

Go light and bright

If you’re worried that a navy suit might be too heavy on the special day, there are lighter and airier suit options. A lightweight seersucker suit will always be a timeless option for a wedding, especially if it’s by the water. An olive or sage green is another candidate. A beige or khaki, linen or cotton suit is also a great option, just make sure the neutral tone is complementary to your skin tone. All of these can be paired with a crisp white button-down shirt: a wedding must-have.

Tom Ford slim-fit satin-twill suit jacket Favourbrook Sidmouth Ebury herringbone linen slim fit suit jacket

Jacquemus Le Raphia Madeiro linen-blend blazer Brunello Cucinelli classic cut ticket pocket suit

Zegna Prince of Wales suit in wool blend Brunello Cucinelli single-breasted linen and wool suit

Consider the short suit

I know what you’re thinking: Shorts, at a wedding? But yeah, shorts matched with a classic blazer paired with shorts instead of pants can look super dapper. Sure, it’s a little more youthful and edgy than your standard suit, but the key to pulling it off is simple: it’s all in the proportions and the fit. Just make sure your shorts are not Also thin, and they should reach the level of the knee. A pleated shorts style looks particularly clean and tailored. Wear it with a plain button down, t-shirt or tank top, plus some understated black dress shoes And black socks: The costume alone is enough.

Ralph Lauren Purple Label Kent Linen and Silk Sports Coat Ralph Lauren Purple Label Holden Pleated Shorts

Cos slim-fit wool-blend blazer Cos wide pleated wool shorts

Thom Browne 4-bar wool and cashmere flannel sports coat Thom Browne 4 Bar Double Face Cotton Bermuda Shorts

Ditch the Blazer Completely

If the costume is too stuffy for your taste, you can ditch the blazer for a wedding, but the look takes a lot more thought. This look would be reserved for a casual or semi-formal dress code: you can wear pleated dress pants or chinos with a fun twist, printed button-up shirt. Think: a fancier version of a top you wear on vacation. Floral or tropical prints work especially well for a summer wedding. Just be sure to counter the more casual feel of the shirt with some super stylish accent pieces like a dress shoe, sharp shades, a great watch, and a leather belt.

Saint Laurent band-collar charmeuse blouse shirt Scotch & Soda Printed Relaxed Sport Shirt

Polo Ralph Lauren slim-fit linen button-down shirt Officine Générale Eren camp collar lyocell shirt

Scotch & Soda Printed Relaxed Sport Shirt Theory Irving cotton-blend shirt

Don’t forget the accessories!

With all these different looks to consider, it’s important not to forget your accessories. There are certain pieces that will always be a surefire wedding hit. Lace-up oxfords in brown or black leather are a must, as are leather loafers; chunky sole styles feel particularly fresh and modern right now. If your suit is simple, you can have fun with a striped or printed tie, or a button-up shirt with a subtle print on it (don’t be too wild). A nice watch, a pair of sunglasses and subtle jewelry (silver or gold) never hurt either, you can have a little more fun with a summer wedding. Do like Coco Chanel and remember her advice forever remove an accessory before leaving the house. The simpler, the better: All attention must be paid to the bride and groom!

Christian Louboutin Oxfords Greggo Patina Kiton paisley-print silk tie

Eton Cashmere Silk Pocket Square Kiton paisley-print silk tie