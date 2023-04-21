The Gifted Arts holds a weekend fashion show in Raleigh with students on the catwalk

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — The gifted artsa non-profit organization based in Raleigh, is gearing up for a fundraiser for a fashion show that will help students at the Triangle.

The Gifted Arts uses the arts to transform and teach students to prepare for school and life.

The non-profit organization is aimed at raising children between the ages of 7 and 18. According to the group’s website, The Gifted Arts strongly believes in the power of intention – that with racial and social justice and liberated black and brown communities, young people will magnify their personal power.

Programs run year-round for public and charter school students. Jeremiah Kasongo graduated from the program and says it helped boost his confidence and change the course of his life.

“Before I joined I was very conservative, you know, I wasn’t really sure of myself or what the future would hold,” Kasongo explained. “I wasn’t necessarily a bad boy; I just didn’t have a sense of direction, and to achieve that, I was really helped to bring out things in myself that I didn’t know I had. had – sort of slept inside me.”

Five Triangle designers created the outfits the students will wear on the catwalk for the fashion show on April 22 at Raleigh’s Union Station at 6 p.m.

The goal is inspiration through dance, fashion, music and a powerful message. Click on here for ticket information.