



Space Force uniforms are growing steadily, with advancements on everything from PT gear to new service dress items, including the debut of the Women’s Service Dress Skirt. In early 2024, Space Force fitness uniforms will be available to all Guardians, an Air Force Department spokeswoman said. First unveiled in September 2021, the PT uniform was originally modeled by NCAA track champion 2nd Lt. Mahala Norris in a video posted to social media. The images shared now show minimal changes from that first black shorts and a dark gray t-shirt, along with black sweatpants and a black windbreaker. A patterned USSF on the sleeves is on the shirt and jacket and the Space Forces Delta logo is on the left side of each item. Meanwhile, the services’ distinctive service dress uniforms begin test wear this summer. Space Force Director of Staff Lt. Gen. Nina M. Armagno introduced this uniform skirt option, among the first times it has been seen publicly. Early versions showed female guards wearing pants, causing a bit of a hitch when observers said the pants looked excessively baggy. The skirt is the same slightly textured gray as the pants, and fitted. Armagno wore the uniform to the Space Foundation Space Symposium in Colorado Springs, Colorado, sporting a flight cap in a matching dark blue uniform jacket. A Bureau of Uniforms official said the Space Force is developing other uniform items to go with the service dress uniform, including maternity, various outerwear, a wheel hat, button buttons cuff and more. The service uniform’s on-sale schedule is still late 2025. The uniform office also designs a Space Force mess dress uniform for formal formal parties and state occasions, per Air Force policy. When this design will be revealed is unclear. We look forward to showing Guardians more consistent options in the future to continue including their feedback, a spokesperson said. Space forces fitness equipment is displayed on a mannequin. The uniform is expected to be available for Guardians in late 2023 or early 2024. Image courtesy US Air Force Space forces fitness equipment is displayed on a mannequin. The uniform is expected to be available for Guardians in late 2023 or early 2024. Image courtesy US Air Force

