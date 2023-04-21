Fashion
VERGE MEETS FASHION DIRECTOR KRISTINE KILTY
Kristine Kilty has worked to promote sustainability in the fashion industry since she was a child. Talk with That’s enoughshe remembers,
“I’ve always been an animal rights activist. My personal perspective has come from a place of not harming animals, and I haven’t eaten meat in 31 years. But when I started my career in fashion, there was very little in the media about sustainability and ethical practices. All the media stories about designers pushing for change portrayed them as anarchists or disruptive hippies. Today, thanks to all the activism and work, the narrative has changed and continues to grow.The public is becoming more aware of sustainability within the fashion industry and can research for themselves on their phones The younger generation studying fashion now are so hip and focused on sustainability.In my own work, I never photograph fur or exotic skins and actively promote brands using plant-based leather products. when I can. I used to spend a lot of time on airplanes too, but a few years ago I made a conscious effort to travel less and use zoom more to reduce my carbon footprint.
How the fashion industry champions sustainability today
While positive progress is being made in the industry, “its implementation is slow,” says Kristine. “Niche independent brands can struggle to be sustainable due to their order quantities and retail prices.
However, they are the ones who push hardest to make the changes, and they act transparently. Bigger brands, such as Gucci and Stella McCartney, are promoting vegetable-based leather made from sustainable, renewable, and bio-based sources. And the entire Kering group has gone furless.
I also recently attended Copenhagen Fashion Week and was incredibly inspired by the designers there. It seems like most brands, whether it’s fashion, beauty or accessories, start from a starting point with sustainability at their core. It was refreshing to experience.
Young and established brands are both passionate about creating amazing designs while caring about their brand’s impact on the planet. They are really energized and passionate when talking about sustainability. I watch the Scandinavian fashion scene closely, there are many designers from this region who are changing the game. »
What areas of the fashion industry need improvement
For Kristine, the answer is simple. “Frankly, all areas! Starting with the cotton fields or the animals whose skins and coats we use to make fabrics, to the spinning mills, to the dyeing processes, to all the transport and countries involved in making a garment, to the consumer who bought.
We also need to change our fascination with having a constant stream of disposable clothing.
Change can happen and we need to support the energy of collective change. There are many designers, brands and creative minds trying to make it happen. I’ve spoken with some amazing tech entrepreneurs who are tackling the production side of things, aiming to reduce textile waste at scale.
That alone is huge and inspiring. There are so many great hardware innovations that have already been developed, what is needed now is for big brands and organizations to invest in these solutions and deploy them at scale.
How celebrities can champion sustainable fashion
“I’ve worked with many wonderful celebrities who don’t wear fur or only wear vegan fabrics. Celebrities are becoming more aware of sustainable fashion and want to champion eco-collaborations.
Billie Eilish is awesome, I love how she uses her platform to educate her fanbase on sustainable practices, especially when it comes to fashion choices. Kate Winslet, Gwyneth Paltrow and CateBlanchetta are just a few of the many celebrities who have worn outfits on the red carpet again.
What I’d like to see is someone bold enough to wear the same dress over and over for an entire awards season, but fearless enough to really switch up the style with hair, makeup, and accessories. It would be amazing!
What should consumers pay attention to when buying sustainable fashion
“Unfortunately, there is a lot of greenwashing, especially among the larger retailers online and on the high streets. Consumers are being misled by clever marketing, for example, the focus could be recyclable greens” while the production of the garment itself had a devastating impact on the planet.
We need fashion brands to be held accountable for their production and for the entire supply chain of each garment to be traceable with a QR code. Mother of Pearl has done a tremendous job in this area, now the bigger brands need to follow suit.
Kristine’s top tips for consumers who want to shop more sustainably
- Buy less and wear more from your own wardrobe. Find out how you can style an item of clothing in so many ways. Take the time to review your own wardrobe and create several outfits with the items you already own.
- Rather than impulse buying many items on the high street, research independent brands with a focus on sustainability and buy a great item.
- I understand that sometimes the price may be higher, so, buy sustainable brands during sales or search for them on discount sites.
- Invest in well-made itemswhich are durable, and they will last much longer than many cheaper disposable items.
- Visit the PETA websiteto find “PETA approved” fashion brands, cosmetics and household products.
- Beware of companies selling “herbal” cosmetics and household products, as some are tested on animals. Always research the brand and its parent company to see if both are cruelty-free.
- Sustainable fashion magazines and blogs independent of Google, as they will list both emerging fashion designers and top brands creating sustainable products. Vogue Scandinavia is a great read and features many amazing sustainable trends. Also, Sascha Camilli’s “Vegan Style” book is a wonderfully informative guide to compassionate eco-living and covers everything from fashion to travel and interiors.
