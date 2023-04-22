Former Penn State wrestler Nick Lee continues to dominate with ‘Wakinyan’ clothing brand

After winning the 2022 NCAA National Wrestling Championship at 141 pounds, Nick Lee graduated from Penn State not knowing what was next.

Flash forward to December 2022, and Lee found himself on the verge of starting his own company.

Most athletes find themselves partnering with established brands after graduation. In the case of wrestling, it usually comes as RUDIS or ScrapLife, but Lee wanted to start from scratch.

I’ve spent my whole life in sportswear or athletics, so I know a little about that,” Lee said.

Alas, Wakinyan was born.

Lee describes himself as a history buff, so the company name came up during a late-night Wikipedia scroll.

I came across it while reading, and it’s a Native American word, Lee said. It means thunderbird or spirit of thunder, and its kind of powerful mythological being that is associated with thunderstorms and the West.

The imagery is to represent how everyone has their inner power, just let it shine, and the clothes could be that first step.

Currently, the company offers about 10 products, covering both male and female styles.

Along with the range of basic products now available, including shirts, hoodies, and more, Lee aims to add items like women’s sports bras and men’s joggers.

Lee also sat down with a number of female athletes he comes in contact with to gauge their likes and dislikes about their favorite clothes in order to give his brand the best products possible.

My goal, in general, is to provide very high quality products to the people they love, Lee said. Hopefully her new favorite pair of leggings or her new favorite t-shirt.

Other Penn State wrestlers such as Max Dean, Greg Kerkvliet and Terrell Barraclough supported their friend and teammate by promoting the products on social media and acting as role models for the brand.

That’s one of the benefits of being part of a really great community at Penn State and Penn State wrestling, Lee said. People will help you, and most of the time it will be for nothing.

While these men are the backbone of marketing, the hope is also to open up new name, image and likeness opportunities for future athletes.

NIL is chic because will you be wearing our product and posting it? Lee said.

But, Lee wants the company to be for everyone, not just college athletes.

Maybe your next step isn’t to be a national champion in a sport, Lee said. Maybe it’s for running two miles instead of one in your daily workout.

Even with the constant expansion of clothing brands and other athletes creating their own brands, Lee doesn’t care what else is created.

Obviously everybody’s going to keep buying Nike and Under Armor and those big companies, but I think there’s something about supporting small businesses, especially when it comes to Penn State alumni, said Lee.

Lee had no experience starting a business and had to learn that it’s not always a glamorous process.

But as many other alumni have shown, tapping into your Penn State network and having consistent determination can open up endless opportunities.