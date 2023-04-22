Kevin Dumais shares fashion must-haves, Sunday hobbies and more





It didn’t take long after the interior designer Kevin Dumais started working alone that he knew that the profession was his true calling. “It was the end of a set-up project, construction was complete, and our clients walked in and saw their new fully furnished apartment for the first time. There were tears of joy and gratitude to finally have makes their New York apartment feel like home. That’s why I do what I do,” the 16-year industry veteran shared. Based in both New York and Connecticut, Kevin’s style is a relaxed, sophisticated aesthetic that blends metropolitan elegance with a laid-back vibe. Her inspiration comes from mid-century style shapes and a love for antiques, rich textures and cool hues. Alongside her husband Charlie, Kevin is also a co-founder of Dumais Made. The brand offers a full range of unique handmade ceramics including lamps, candlesticks, vases and more. All work is created by the duo from their Bantam, Connecticut studio. With two businesses, ideas come to Kevin from all directions, so he can always be found with tracing paper and a flair-tip marker. “I always have a roll of trace paper between my office and my home,” he explained. “Thoughts come and go so frequently, and sometimes a quick sketch can help me capture on paper what might be fumbling around in my head and help me and my team think during the charette of a project.” After studying interior design at the New England School of Art and Design, he led projects for a number of top Manhattan designers, including Russell Groves, before opening his own business in 2009. Kevin was featured in The New York Times, She Decor, NY Mag, Luxuryand more. Today, Kevin Dumais joins us for this week friday five! 1. Church’s Pembrey Studded Loafers These loafers were a spontaneous purchase on my first visit to London, so they already have some nostalgia and have managed to be the one shoe I keep on rotation all year round. These are classic black leather loafers with a modern twist of stud detailing. 2. Sunday morning with cookbooks My favorite part of the week is Sunday morning, with two cups of coffee and a handful of cookbooks to peruse for dinner that night. A new book that has found its way into my collection is the Barbuto restaurant cookbookAt New York. The restaurant is one of my favorite places in town. I usually order their JW roast chicken and pasta carbonara. 3. Kobenstyle Danish Cookware I inherited two, a green casserole and a yellow casserole; both were wedding presents my parents got in 1963. My mom never used them when we were kids except to hide my Halloween candy, which was a clever game of her because she could hear the rattling of the enameled lid when I threaded it. They are used frequently in our home in Litchfield, and I have since added pieces to the collection. 4. My turntable My turntable was a Christmas present from my husband, Charlie, which he bought me after he found records I had bought but never bought the device to play them. Some of our favorite nights at home end with us rummaging through our record collection, dancing to our favorite albums at the highest volume. Aretha: Lady Soul, Live & More Donna Summer, Madonna’s Madonna Album and Fleetwood Mac Rumours. 5. Cashmere sweaters My uniform consists of navy blue cashmere crew neck sweaters. My favorite sweater is from Margarette Howell, but I also stock these from J.Crew in all the classic colors. Work by Kevin Dumais: Kelly Beall is an editor at Design Milk. The Pittsburgh-based graphic designer and writer has had a deep love of art and design for as long as she can remember and enjoys sharing her discoveries with others. When she’s not distracted by great art and design, she can be found messing around in the kitchen, consuming as much information as she can, or on the couch with her three pets. Find her @designcrush on social media.

