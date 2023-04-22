Better Business Bureau of Upstate New York Offers Tips for Buying a Wedding Dress, Prom Dress or Other Special Occasion Dress | Local announcements

BUFFALO Following news of Davids Bridal’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the Upstate New York Better Business Bureau is offering advice to ensure anyone looking for the perfect dress can avoid unwanted stress before the big day.
Finding a dress before a wedding or prom is a big decision that often comes with a hefty price tag. These purchases can lead to unexpected expenses, delayed orders and surprise policies before an event.
BBB recommends following these tips to ensure dress shopping goes smoothly:
Start shopping early: Experts recommend buying a wedding dress six to nine months before the big day. You don’t need that much time for a prom or other special occasion, but experts recommend starting a few months in advance. Delivery and alterations can take time, and spring is a busy season for seamstresses. The more time you have, the more stores you can compare, and the less rushed and stressed you’ll feel.
Be clear about your budget: Be upfront about getting your salesperson to show you dresses in your price range. You don’t want to fall in love with a dress just to go over budget.
Consider alterations: Clothing alterations can be expensive, so check policies ahead of time. Some clothing stores offer alterations for a fee or cap spending at a certain amount.
Don’t pay 100% upfront when buying a wedding dress: Most salons require a down payment of around 50% of the dress price for expensive dresses. You shouldn’t have to pay the full cost of a wedding dress up front. This will usually be less of an issue, depending on where you find a prom dress.
Check Cancellation Policy: Always check a store’s policy for your specific order. Every contract is different and custom orders may have a strict cancellation policy.
Be clear about your schedule: Brides have complained to BBB that their dresses arrived too late to be altered. Be very clear about timings and allow more time to resolve issues.
Take your dress home: Quickly pick up your dress after your alterations are complete. You can’t control what happens in the store where you found a prom dress or wedding dress, it might even go out of business, so the safest place for your dress is at home (or at home). where you will dress on the big day).
Want to rent? Do your homework: Renting a dress is an increasingly popular option for proms and other special events. Be sure to start early as popular styles and sizes will sell out. Also, check BBB.org before committing to a particular business.
Check BBB: Look for clothing stores on BBB.org before making a purchase.
What to look for when buying a dress online:
Some online vendors offer dresses that look like designer dresses for a fraction of the price. Buyers expect these dresses to be low-priced replicas, but BBB often hears that the dresses that arrive should be more fitted and constructed from higher quality materials. If you’ve decided to buy a wedding dress or prom dress online, keep the following tips in mind:
Beware of counterfeit dresses: Authorized retailers are the only stores authorized to sell designer dresses. Anyone else claiming to wear them is probably selling counterfeits. Many dress designers do not sell their dresses online at all.
Shopping for a bargain? Be realistic: While a budget-conscious bride or party girl may want to find a $5,000 dress for $350, that’s probably not going to happen. Many designers do not allow their dresses to be discounted below a certain margin. A sample sale in person, not online, may be the bride’s best bet for finding a discounted dress.
Check delivery promises: It’s essential that your dress arrives on time, so make sure the seller clearly states their usual delivery times.
Understand the return policy: Review warranty, return, and refund policies before purchasing. Find out if there’s a way to return your dress (and how much it will cost) if you’re unhappy. Make sure there’s a way to contact the company where you find the prom dress or wedding dress if you have a problem. A website without contact details is a big red flag when shopping online.
Beware of foreign sellers: Buying wedding dresses or prom dresses from an international seller may seem like a bargain. However, US and Canadian laws and consumer protections will be difficult, if not impossible, to enforce.
Read BBB’s tips for shopping online: While a wedding or prom dress can be a very special purchase, most of the general tips for shopping online apply here too.
