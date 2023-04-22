Fear of God could reach $1 billion. For Jerry Lorenzo, that’s not the point





To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, register here. The morning after a debut show that spanned 10 years and took 10 days to style, Fear of God founder Jerry Lorenzo sits in Milk Studios in Los Angeles, contemplating the long-awaited landmark achievement that is suddenly behind him. I come back after four hours of sleep and try to process, he says. Comparing the live format to that of his first seven collections, all revealed via lookbooks, he adds: In the past, I spent more time with the collection before it was shared. But, when you’re doing a show, it’s almost like experiencing it for the first time, and so is your audience. It was something extremely new and scary for me. The show was held at the Hollywood Bowl, an outdoor concert venue 10 minutes from Lorenzo’s home and a regular nighttime destination for Lorenzo and his wife Desiree which he considers the last iconic venue in Los Angeles. Accompanied by live performances from English songwriter Sampha and American rapper Pusha T, it was a revealing and expressive leap forward in the evolution of Fear of Gods that explicitly linked Lorenzo’s own identity to his Christianity, his ancestry and life experience with its established design codes. An exploration of American luxury, its cinematic reach was akin to the epic Ralph LaurenSpring/Summer 2023 show in delivery while being rooted in experience rather than fantasy. Even when he is not working on fumes, it must be observed that Lorenzo makes a poor subject for a business interview. Her main obsessions are shapes, drapes and being true to her vision of the brand and self-expression. After a traveling preface, he launched Fear of God ten years ago in 2013 without any formal training, simply the belief that there was a gap in the market. Of targets, numbers, strategy, positioning and other conventional metrics, he observes: I will never find peace thinking it was fashionable or doing what the world thinks we have to do. Honestly, I find more peace in the waters where I swim alone. Our brand appeal is to do something new. And this new thing doesn’t necessarily have benchmarks, and it doesn’t necessarily have quantifiable goals. However, elsewhere in Milk Studios, which Fear of God used as a base of operations during the show, there are numbers to be gleaned. As part of Fear of Gods’ second decade plans, Lorenzo recently hired its first CEO. Alfred Chang, who took over in mid-March, first encountered Fear of God seven years ago while working with US retailer Pacsun and began partnering with Lorenzo to offer the then nascent Essentials line. Then known as FoG, Essentials have since become a staple of commercial streetwear in the US, UK, China and beyond.

