Fashion

Griffin Maxwell Brooks is a fashion icon on and off campus

Griffin Maxwell Brooks (@griffinmaxwellbrooks) is a TikTok sensation, Princeton University diver, and 90s New York club kid at heart. The fashion icon has a closet full of quirky outfits that everyone wants to wear, but only Brooks can pull off. In this episode of Coveted Closet, Brooks shows us some of their favorite pieces, including sparkly disco heels and a dress made entirely of MetroCards.

I view my body as a canvas, says Brooks. I really want my style to be an extension of myself. I’m gender fluid, I’m all about quirky, campy and over the top stuff.

Brooks points to Lady Gaga and New York as major inspirations for their eclectic, over-the-top, and eccentric style. As for my fashion inspirations, the first was probably Lady Gaga, says Brooks. She’s the queen of over-the-top ridiculous looks, and this was kind of the first time I was exposed to her.

Stylistic influences

Brooks currently lives in Princeton, NJ, where they attend college, but they wouldn’t say the city serves up much style inspiration. Living in Princeton doesn’t really influence my style. It encourages me more to stand out and be different, says Brooks. New York City, on the other hand, influences me a lot. I’m really inspired by the 90s kids club and just over the top nightlife.

An ideal outfit for Brooks is anything but conventional but coveted nonetheless. The TikTok fashionista shows off a pair of Marc Jacobs Kiki platform boots that she put together with a fan-made MetroCard dress with Brooks in mind. Brooks adds a thrifty skirt, NAMILIA sleeve jacket, STUDIOCULT binder clip bag and Bernhard Willhelm sunglasses to complete the fit. I think it’s flashy and classy but also a little ridiculous, says Brooks. I want people to always do a double take when they look at me.

Digging a little deeper into Brooks’ closet, we come across a yassified Kill Bill A Halloween costume and oversized faux fur coat that Brooks bought for Aspen Gay Ski Week, among several other key pieces including disco shoes and flame-laden cowboy boots.

Styling tips

It’s hard not to feel inspired by Brooks’ closet. Luckily, the fashionmonger shares her top five styling tips.

  1. Avoid Matching Pieces

When I start an outfit for the first time, [I am] mix things that don’t necessarily go together, says Brooks. It doesn’t always have to work out in the end, but it helps mix things up. Keeps me on my toes.

  1. Use things in unconventional ways

Every garment has endless possibilities, says Brooks. You don’t have to wear a thing one way, the TikToker explains, as they show off a brooch they use as a bolo tie.

  1. Minimalism is the death of art

Don’t get me wrong, sometimes I like a minimal, clean, monochromatic look, says Brooks. But I think sometimes people are really taken with the chic and the stripped down and the clean, that they’re afraid of being overdone and excessive and eclectic.

  1. Don’t be afraid to stand out

Dress for you! I think people worry a lot about other people being alarmed by their overly outrageous outfits, Brooks reflects.

  1. Saving for a better future

Brooks aims for sustainability with her fashion choices. They buy a lot of second-hand clothes, and they re-gift a lot of clothes to friends to avoid wasting. It’s a process, figuring out how you can be expressive and over the top without falling victim to that classic case of overconsumption, says Brooks. You don’t have to be perfect, but you have to be careful.

