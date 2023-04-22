ASU expands its fashion program and embraces the legacy of the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising

ASU FIDM will have more programs, students and employees in Downtown Los Angeles

Arizona State University announced that the Institute of Fashion Design and Merchandising in downtown Los Angeles will be part of the expansion of fashion education in Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts at ASU.

The ASU fashion program will now be named ASU FIDM, incorporating both the FIDM community and the campus, and it will operate in both Los Angeles and Phoenix.

ASU FIDM and the Herberger Institute will provide students pursuing degrees in the creative industries with enhanced educational opportunities by integrating a world-class, fashionable education into a public research university with global reach.

The transition will provide students with access to a renowned faculty with extensive industry experience, and the school will offer career-focused programs and experiences that will enable students to make a lasting and creative impact on the world. .

The Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising will continue to operate as a separate educational institution from ASU with a more intentional focus on business-related academic programs in the creative industries.

Leveraging FIDM and ASU expertise and innovation in fashion and the creative industries will create vastly enhanced opportunities for students, said Steven Tepper, dean and director of the Herberger Institute for the design and the arts. Giving aspiring creative professionals the opportunity to study at a global research university greatly expands their choices and ability to contribute to a rapidly growing industry. I am confident that ASU FIDM can lead the world in educating for the future of an inclusive, sustainable and socially responsible fashion industry.

ASU has already begun working with FIDM students to share ASU degree offerings that are available as a result of the expansion. Current FIDM Fashion and Design program students will be advised of opportunities to complete their programs at FIDM or continue at ASU.

We are so proud of FIDM’s history and heritage, said Barbara Bundy, FIDM Vice President Education. What started as a dream five decades ago has grown into a globally recognized creative institution that has served over 70,000 graduates. Our tradition of excellence and inspiration will continue to thrive as part of Arizona State University, with students having expanded access to world-class facilities, faculty, and programs to ensure they are prepared for a very demanding, increasingly competitive and constantly evolving industry.

Founded in 1969, the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising offers cutting-edge fashion, design and business degree programs and has helped students build a vibrant network and launch successful careers including costume design for movies and TV shows, art direction, marketing and more. Photo by Armand Saavedra/ASU

FIDM Legacy

The Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising was founded in 1969 by CEO and President Toni Hohberg. Over its more than 50-year history, FIDM has developed and evolved cutting-edge programs in fashion, design and commerce. Alumni include world-renowned designer Monique Lhuillier; Rea Ann Silva, founder of Beautyblender; Sarah Truly Beers, Vice President of Franchise Creation and Marketing at Marvels; Kia Ragland, Director of Global Product Development at Smashbox Cosmetics; and costume designer Trish Summerville (Red Sparrow, Westworld, Gone Girl, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire).

FIDM has partnered and collaborated with some of the world’s most recognizable and influential brands such as Disney, Nike, Nars, Victorias Secret, PacSun, Converse, Levis, Pixar and more. Part-time work and internship partnerships have existed with companies like J Brand Jeans, LOral, ColourPop Cosmetics, NBC Universal, Nordstrom and Anthropologie.

ASU Mode Program

ASU’s Bachelor of Arts in Fashion is a professional and practical degree, providing students with a multidisciplinary foundation that allows them to work in many segments of the fashion industry and beyond. Course offerings emphasize key skills such as pattern making, garment construction, merchandising, supply chain management, retail management, and branding. Sustainability principles are integrated into all courses, with the aim of producing the next generation of conscientious industry leaders.

The college fashion program launched in 2017 and led byDennita Sewell has partnerships with industry and local collaborators in interdisciplinary areas, including Optitex, Dress for Success, the Arizona Humane Society and Phoenix Childrens. As of spring 2023, ASU has more than 500 students majoring or minoring in fashion, with hundreds more in disciplines across the university taking individual courses to learn skills that complement their major or personal interests. .

The ASU Fashion Program offers cutting-edge technology at Fusion on First in downtown Phoenix. This high-tech innovation center includes a suite of industry-standard studio and recording studio spaces, digital media labs, performance spaces and an interdisciplinary creative space with laser cutters, 3D printers, industrial felting and knitting machines, and more.

“Building on ASU’s longstanding success operating as one institution in many locations, ASU FIDM will provide students pursuing careers in fashion with meaningful relationships and hands-on experience within the industry while learning of a cutting-edge, multidisciplinary faculty in fashion, design and the arts, says Sewell.

Clinical assistant studentsProfessor Irina Tevzadze The Fashion Illustration II course explores advanced concepts on promoting and documenting non-binary evening wear on a variety of bodies. Photo by Ken Howie

ASU FIDM students will continue to benefit from FIDM’s strong relationships with leading companies and brands around the world. ASU’s expansion will also support what has made FIDM special for many years, including world-classFIDM Museumand other assets.

ASU students have embraced its expanding Los Angeles offerings in recent years as the university has become a hub for educational opportunities in Southern California, centered on its home in the historic Herald Examiner Building. . The university’s presence includes its Cronkite News Los Angeles office, where digital and broadcasting students create award-winning news and sports content; The Sidney Poitier New American Film School, which inspires the next generation of diverse filmmakers and storytellers; and Sandra Day O’Connor Law School,which provides students with unique experiential learning and networking opportunities in the entertainment capital of the United States.. ASU has more than 62,000 alumni living in California and 20,000 California residents as degree-seeking students, and 13% of its graduates work in California.

Current and prospective students interested in learning more about the ASU FIDM transition should visitasufidm.asu.edu.

Top photo: The Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (pictured) is a few blocks from the historic Herald Examiner Building in downtown Los Angeles, where ASU offers a range of undergraduate programs and graduate studies. Photo by Armand Saavedra/ASU