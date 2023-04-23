Fashion
Eric Braeden says he was diagnosed with cancer
‘Young and the Restless’ star Eric Braeden has revealed he is currently undergoing cancer treatment and has a message for other men following his diagnosis.
In a 13-minute video posted to Facebook on April 21, the 82-year-old opened up about his health journey over the past few months, starting with his recovery from knee replacement surgery.
“While I was recovering from knee surgery, I started having prostate problems,” he said. “I hate to be so personal, but I think it may be good for some older guys who may or may not listen to this. It will happen to them.”
“Your prostate gets bigger as you get older. Period,” he said. “Everything grows. All the bad things grow as you get older. My prostate, I’ve had trouble with that before. It manifests in you having to urinate a lot. And it got to the point where I I had to get up almost every half hour.”
The German-born actor said he went to see a urologist, who recommended he undergo a procedure called UroLift. The treatment uses tiny implants to lift and hold prostate tissue so it doesn’t block the urethra, according to UCLA Health.
However, Braeden said he was forced to wait temporarily.
“During this time, the urination problem got so bad that I couldn’t pee,” Braeden said. “And that, my friends, I can tell you is one of the most painful experiences I have had.”
Braeden said he returned to the doctor with complaints of pain and inability to urinate, which led the doctor to insert a catheter. After a few days, the catheter was removed and the doctor used a camera to assess Braeden’s bladder, which at the time appeared clear, he said.
“It was six weeks or two months before anything more serious happened,” he said. “So…it didn’t relieve the problem, only momentarily, only symptomatically.”
After a night of difficulty urinating, Braeden said he drove straight to a nearby hospital and “by chance” ran into a doctor who was a UroLift pioneer.
With the catheter in place, Braeden returned three days later when that same doctor performed another check on his bladder.
“The same methodology used by the other urologist, but six weeks before. And he looks at it and he says, ‘This dot on the screen. He says, ‘You have cancer.'”
The doctor then offered them to do the UroLift and while undergoing the procedure he would remove the cancer.
“Needless to say I was surprised, but I was determined to face it,” Braeden said.
Initially after the operation, the doctor said he believed all the cancer had been removed. But about a week later, the biopsy revealed Braeden still had cancer cells that needed further treatment, he said.
The actor explained that for six weeks he will undergo immunotherapy. Braeden said the doctor warned him that his body might react with flu-like symptoms to show that he is fighting cancer, which would be “a good sign”.
“So I didn’t have a very bad reaction on the first day,” he said of his first infusion. “It was OK, a little fluent, but not bad. And it got better as the days passed.”
Braeden also underwent his second infusion, which he says left him feeling “a little weak” but overall OK. “It’s not bad. Let’s hope it stays that way,” he said.
He explained that he was now training “in a reduced way” and that this new way of exercising was “a difficult thing to learn as an athlete”.
“Hard to learn to slow down,” he explained. “To do it, but do less. That there’s always this ambition where you have to go hard. Just do it. And I’ve learned now to listen to my body more and not do it all.”
Despite the recent diagnosis and ongoing treatment, Braeden remains positive.
“I’m going to lick that,” he continued. “This pass isn’t going to get me. I’m going to get it, okay? And I’ll be in great shape soon.”
Braeden said he was still able to work and added with tears in his eyes that he appreciated the support he had received from fans.
“So if any of you have someone in your family going through this, support them,” he said in closing. “That could work.”
