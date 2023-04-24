Men’s tennis No. 1 falls in Big 12 Championship final

Lawrence, Kansas Texas’ No. 1 men’s tennis fell, 4-1, in a fierce battle against No. 3 TCU in Sunday’s Big 12 Championship Finals in Lawrence, Kansas.

It was only the Longhorns’ third loss of the season (22-3), all against top-three ranked teams. That includes two at the Horned Frogs when they were ranked No. 3, and one at Ohio State, which was ranked No. 2. Texas also beat TCU twice this year when the Horned Frogs were No. 1 and No. 3 , including last week for the Big 12 regular season title, and also avenged the loss to the No. 1 Buckeyes.

After TCU won a hotly contested doubles point that saw two games go to a tiebreaker, the No. 1 junior Eliot Spizirri was the first off the court in singles at No. 1 to tie the match overall. However, the Horned Frogs followed with wins at numbers 6, 5 and 2 to take the game.

In Spizzirri’s match, he improved his record against top 25 opponents to 11-0 with a win over No. 18 Jake Fearnley, a 6-1, 6-4. Fearnely won their only match of the first set on serve at 2-1 before Spizzirri finished on a 4-0 run. In the second, Fearnley took the first two games on hold and on break, but Spizzirri won the break and held 2-2, then earned the only other break of the set for a 5-4 lead before serving it. . .

The Horned Frogs regained the lead soon after with a 6-3, 6-2 win from Lui Maxted over senior Nevin Arimilli at No. 6. The first set stayed on serve until Maxted took the initial break for a 4-3 lead to start a 4-0 run that culminated in a 1-0 lead in the second . Maxted again collected the first break there, this time for a 4-2 lead, before closing out another 3-0 run.

With the Longhorns winning five first sets, the rest of the singles competition went to three sets. The game at No. 5 was the next to end with the juniors Cleeve Harper falling to No. 87 Sebastian Gorzny, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1. Harper took a 4-1 lead with a break that set that score after starting with one in the opener. Gorzny then responded with a 4-0 run for his first lead, but Harper came back with a 3-0 run for the set. However, from there, Gornzy has won 12 of the last 14 games for his win.

Texas were still in a strong position in the remaining three matches, but No. 26 Luc Fomba rallied for a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 win over second-placed No. 23 Pierre-Yves Bailly at No. 2. In the first set, Bailly broke first for a 4-2 lead, and although Fomba broke, Bailly broke again for 5-3 and then served the set. Bailly broke Fomba’s serve for the third time in a row to open the second set, but Fomba broke again to put him back on serve where he remained until Fomba broke again in the final game. This sent him into a third set, where Bailly broke and held a 2-0 lead, which he held at 3-1, but Fomba held the next game to start a 4-0 run and win the game overall.

In the remaining two matches, the junior No. 45 Hi Woldeab led No. 42 Sander Jong, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 4-3 to No. 4 at the end of the game. Jong broke first for a 4-2 lead in the first set, but Woldeab rallied with two breaks for a 3-0 run. Jong took a break after that, and the last two games were serving a tiebreaker. In the breaker, Jong started on serve, but the first six points were all mini-breaks until Woldeab broke the rope with a hold for a 4-3 lead. It was the start of a 3-0 run for Woldeab for a 6-3 lead on the way to their 7-4 victory. In the second set, Woldeab held and broke for a 2-0 advantage, but Jong pulled back and held to equalize. Woldeab held his next serve and had a chance to extend his lead, but Jong won back-to-back two-pointers to start a 3-0 run and then broke at two again for the 6-4 win. In the third, Woldeab broke for a 3-1 lead, but after Jong responded to it, the final two games were serving for the 4-3 break point.

The final game was back and forth all the way with junior No. 55 Micah Braswell behind No. 88 Jack Pinnington at No. 3 late in the game. After Pinnington broke in the opener and held 2-0, Braswell stormed back with a 4-0 run capped by a two-point break. Pinnington broke on a point on his side, and the next four games were on serve until Braswell broke again for the set, 7-5. The players traded breaks to start the second, starting with Pinnington, who then broke again for a 4-3 lead. He then came back from 0-40 down to hold his next serve, but Braswell ended up getting the break on his next chance for 5-5. However, Pinnington managed to come back on a two point run and then served the set. He then broke in the opener of the third and led 2-1 at the finish.

Earlier in doubles, the Longhorns fell extremely tight. The Horned Frogs won Game 1 at No. 2 with a 6-3 win from Gorzny and Pedro Vives over the No. 89 duo of Woldeab and Bailly. TCU won the first two games at two for a break and a hold, then broke again later for the victory.

The other two matches then went to a tiebreaker with the No. 3 pair of Harper and Spizzirri edged out by the No. 2 combo of Fearnley and Fomba, 7-6 (5), at No. 1. The entire match is stayed on duty starting with Texas, leading to the breaker where the Longhorns led 5-2 before TCU closed on a 5-0 run.

The remaining game at No. 3 was between the senior duo Chih Chi Huang and junior Evin McDonald and the No. 18 pair of Jong and Maxted. This contest also stayed on serve throughout, with the Longhorns earning three points on serve during this one. In the tiebreaker, Huang and McDonald also posted a 5-2 lead as the Horned Frogs led a 4-0 run for a 6-5 advantage when play stopped.

Texas will now wait for the NCAA selection show to find out their seeding, as well as first- and second-round hosting. This will air on NCAA.com on Monday, May 1 at 5:30 p.m. CT.

#3 TCU 4, #1 Texas 1

Order of arrival of singles (1,6,5,2)

1. #1 Eliot Spizirri (OUT) def. #18Jake Fearnley (TCU) 6-1, 6-4

2. #26 Luc Fomba (TCU) def. #23 Pierre-Yves Bailly (UT) 3-6, 6-4, 6-3

3. #55 Micah Braswell (UT) vs. #88 Jack Pinnington (TCU) 7-5, 5-7, 1-2, unf.

4. #45 Hi Woldeab (UT) vs #42 Sander Jong (TCU) 7-6 (4), 4-6, 4-3, unf.

5. #87 Sebastian Gorzny (TCU) def. Cleeve Harper (UT) 5-7, 6-1, 6-1

6. Lui Maxted (TCU) defeats. Nevin Arimilli (UT) 6-3, 6-2