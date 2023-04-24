Connect with us

Fashion

Kenyan Kiptum wins London Marathon with 2nd fastest time

Kenyan Kiptum wins London Marathon with 2nd fastest time

 


London

Kelvin Kiptum collapsed to the ground after winning the London Marathon on Sunday and clocking the second-fastest time in history for the distance.

The 23-year-old Kenyan runner set the course record with a time of 2 hours, 1 minute, 25 seconds, missing Eliud Kipchoge’s world record by 16 seconds.

“I’m so happy with the result,” Kiptum said. “I don’t know what to say at the moment, I’m just grateful. The course was good, there was a bit of rain halfway through but it was okay.

“I like doing marathons, it’s good preparation for me. I loved it, I’m very happy.”

In the women’s race, Sifan Hassan made a stunning comeback to win on her marathon debut after appearing to be injured along the way.

In what was the great Mo Farah’s last marathon, defending champion Amos Kipruto and world champion Tamirat Tola were also part of the men’s elite that Kiptum left behind.

Farah, 40, finished ninth with a time of 2:10:28.

Hassan won the women’s elite race in spectacular fashion in what has been touted as perhaps the strongest field ever.

The Ethiopian-born Dutch athlete triumphed despite falling off the pace and clutching her hip around the 15-mile mark.

The 30-year-old Olympic 5,000 and 10,000 meter champion then brought the leaders back three miles from the finish.

Hassan also overcame the mess of getting a drink from a water station, and even offered last year’s winner, Yalemzerf Yehualaw, a sip from her bottle.

Hassan sprinted away from Alemu Megertu and reigning Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir down the Mall, heading home in 2:18:33.

“I never thought I would finish a marathon and here I am winning it,” Hassan said. “I had a problem with my hip, which made me quit. But it started to get a little better. And then I missed one of the drink stations! I didn’t practice that part of the race because I was fasting and so it was quite difficult.”

Previously, women’s world record holder Brigid Kosgei was forced to retire less than four minutes after the start.

The Kenyan runner entered the race with injury issues and looked visibly uncomfortable early on.

Kosgei, who holds the women’s record at 2:14:04, limped to the curb after about 3 minutes. She then bent down to untie the laces of her running shoes and signaled that her run was over.

The marathon returned to its traditional April slot after three years of being held in October due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A record 48,000 people were expected to cross the finish line near Buckingham Palace out of a field of 49,675 registered runners.

The number of entrants increased from the previous record of 43,199 in 2019.

London Marathon organizers said they have increased the number of participants to try to hit a cap of 50,000.

Riders set off under overcast skies with temperatures around 8 degrees Celsius (46 Fahrenheit).

Forecasters had warned there would likely be heavier rains later in the day.

Marcel Hug has won the men’s wheelchair race for the third time in a row, achieving the feat just six days after winning the Boston Marathon.

The Swiss rider won for the fifth time in London and broke his own course record with a time of 1:23:44.

Australia’s Madison de Rozario won her second women’s wheelchair race in 1:38:51.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/kenya-kiptum-wins-london-marathon-in-2nd-fastest-time/7062875.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: