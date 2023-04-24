Kenyan Kiptum wins London Marathon with 2nd fastest time

Kelvin Kiptum collapsed to the ground after winning the London Marathon on Sunday and clocking the second-fastest time in history for the distance.

The 23-year-old Kenyan runner set the course record with a time of 2 hours, 1 minute, 25 seconds, missing Eliud Kipchoge’s world record by 16 seconds.

“I’m so happy with the result,” Kiptum said. “I don’t know what to say at the moment, I’m just grateful. The course was good, there was a bit of rain halfway through but it was okay.

“I like doing marathons, it’s good preparation for me. I loved it, I’m very happy.”

In the women’s race, Sifan Hassan made a stunning comeback to win on her marathon debut after appearing to be injured along the way.

In what was the great Mo Farah’s last marathon, defending champion Amos Kipruto and world champion Tamirat Tola were also part of the men’s elite that Kiptum left behind.

Farah, 40, finished ninth with a time of 2:10:28.

Hassan won the women’s elite race in spectacular fashion in what has been touted as perhaps the strongest field ever.

The Ethiopian-born Dutch athlete triumphed despite falling off the pace and clutching her hip around the 15-mile mark.

The 30-year-old Olympic 5,000 and 10,000 meter champion then brought the leaders back three miles from the finish.

Hassan also overcame the mess of getting a drink from a water station, and even offered last year’s winner, Yalemzerf Yehualaw, a sip from her bottle.

Hassan sprinted away from Alemu Megertu and reigning Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir down the Mall, heading home in 2:18:33.

“I never thought I would finish a marathon and here I am winning it,” Hassan said. “I had a problem with my hip, which made me quit. But it started to get a little better. And then I missed one of the drink stations! I didn’t practice that part of the race because I was fasting and so it was quite difficult.”

Previously, women’s world record holder Brigid Kosgei was forced to retire less than four minutes after the start.

The Kenyan runner entered the race with injury issues and looked visibly uncomfortable early on.

Kosgei, who holds the women’s record at 2:14:04, limped to the curb after about 3 minutes. She then bent down to untie the laces of her running shoes and signaled that her run was over.

The marathon returned to its traditional April slot after three years of being held in October due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A record 48,000 people were expected to cross the finish line near Buckingham Palace out of a field of 49,675 registered runners.

The number of entrants increased from the previous record of 43,199 in 2019.

London Marathon organizers said they have increased the number of participants to try to hit a cap of 50,000.

Riders set off under overcast skies with temperatures around 8 degrees Celsius (46 Fahrenheit).

Forecasters had warned there would likely be heavier rains later in the day.

Marcel Hug has won the men’s wheelchair race for the third time in a row, achieving the feat just six days after winning the Boston Marathon.

The Swiss rider won for the fifth time in London and broke his own course record with a time of 1:23:44.

Australia’s Madison de Rozario won her second women’s wheelchair race in 1:38:51.