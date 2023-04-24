Kindness is Fashionable: So-Phis Stage 63rd Annual Fashion Show in Anaheim





Aaron Takahashis’ comments get a lot of laughs when he interviews Cade Hatsushi, along with Kazuko Teshima, Kaila Hatsushi, Kaleah McClurg and Owen Okuno at the So-Phis Fasion Show on March 25 in Anaheim. In the back, co-host David Ono listens. By GWEN MURANAKA, Rafu Editor-in-Chief 1954 Nisei Week Queen June Aochi berk and So-Phis member Sumi Kaura are the center of attention wearing designs by Allison Izu. ANAHEIM models aged 2 to 90 paraded on the runway at 63rd So-Phis Annual Fashion Show March 25 at the Hilton Anaheim. The popular event celebrates fashion and raises funds for local charities. This year’s theme was all about spreading kindness. Over 600 people attended and each table was adorned with quotes on ways to be kind. Kindness is truly our superpower. We all have it. The power of kindness is free. How we change the world is one random act of kindness at a time, said Fashion Show Co-Chair Rolene Hanamoto. Broadcast journalist David Ono and actor Aaron Takahashi hosted and showcased the chic designs of Allison Izu, Shoyu Drip and Hide & Squeak Kids. OCO Kibou Taiko opened the event, which also featured live music from Brian Yamamoto and Jimmy Ng. The children wore clothes designed by Hide & Squeak Kids, an Irvine-based boutique for children ages birth to 12. Ono and Takahashi asked each of the little ones the same question, how they would spread kindness. Kenny and Christine Tanaka with their son Landon. Kaleah McClurg, 6, model in a very chic pair of sunglasses, said: If someone fell, I would pick them up! Ryan Lee wears a koi-nobori shirt from Shoyu Drip. Cade Hatsushi, 6, said: I would help them when they felt sad. Adults modeled the modes of Hawaii-based Allison Izu and anime-inspired Shoyu Drip. In gorgeous shades of plum, sand and slate, Izus clothing is aimed at women typically not served by the fashion industry, namely petite women. Shoyu Drip, founded by Rob and Megan Tsuyuki, is a small group of artists and designers who want to spread awareness and appreciation of Asian culture using art, design, humor and food. Models included June Aochi Berk, Sara Hutter, Kara Ito, Sakura Kokumai, Akiko Maloney, Dianne Odagawa, Nancy Okubo, Jill Takayama, Kristine Yada, and Sumi Yakura. The male models were Brandon Ito, Leonard Kim, Glenn Komatsu, Alan Kosaka, Ryan Lee, Jeff Maloney, Todd Odagawa, Kevin Onishi, Kenny Tanaka and David Yamahata. Jill Takayama models an Allison Izumi ensemble. The youth role models were Cade Hatsushi, Kaila Hatsushi, Alba James, Aiden Kamiyama, Kenzie Kamiyama, Tatum Kato, Kaleah McClurg, Owen Okuno, Kaylee Tanaka, Landon Tanaka, Kazuko Lee Teshima, and Kobe Jai Teshima. The audience enjoyed interacting with the models, all members of the community, often cheering them on and shouting encouragement. Berk, known for her leadership of the Tuna Canyon Detention Station Coalition, was the oldest model at 90. It was awesome. It was great. It was really good to be with the community and especially So-Phis because they do so much and I’m so proud of their work and love working with them. So I felt good to be able to contribute, Berk said. The Hayashi Family Kim, Colleen, Ken, Cory and Kristyn show off a casual look during the show’s family section. The finale was a celebration of the families who volunteered their time to help the community. Takahashi was joined by his wife Marie and their young daughter Sherilyn. Takahashi thanked the women of So-Phis for all their support as their daughter battled brain cancer. Hamamoto summed up the day at its conclusion. Be kind, all of you, she said. Cherrystones owner Leonard Kim has his moment in the spotlight. Photos by GWEN MURANAKA/Rafu Shimpo Nisei Week Queen Kristine Yada takes her turn on the catwalk, wearing Allison Izu clothes, to the delight of sold-out audiences.

