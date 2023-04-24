University of Minnesota Athletics





CHAMPAGNE, Ill. — The Golden Gophers fell to Fighting Illini, 6-5, losing on a two-run home run on Sunday. Minnesota scored two runs in the top of the ninth to go up 5-3, but a solo home run, single and two-run home run from the field gave Illinois the win. UI also won Game 1, 9-3, and Game 2, 5-3. Senior Richard Holetz was a bright spot for the Golden Gophers, starting the ball game and pitching 4.2 innings, giving up two runs, one earned, on two hits, no walks and two strikeouts. left handed Noah Rooney came after that, striking out a pair and allowing just one earned run in 3.1 innings. Seth Clausen (2-1) took the loss. Junior Brett Batman led the way offensively for the Golden Gophers, going 1 for 5 in the ball game with a double and an RBI. First-year student Sam Hunt also put up a remarkable effort, going 1 for 4 with a double and an RBI. Second year Brady Counsell also contributed, going 1 for 4 for Minnesota with a double and a walk. Weber Neel collected two singles and a run for maroon and gold. HOW DID IT HAPPEN The Golden Gophers got the runs first on the scoreboard, starting the scoring in the fourth inning. Minnesota made it past two runs in the inning, getting an RBI groundout from Ike Mezzenga and a passed ball that scored Counsell. The Fighting Illini then tied the game at two with a solo home run and another run on an error by Minnesota. However, Minnesota came back to regain their lead in the seventh inning. The ‘U’ pushed through a run on the RBI one-out double from Hunt, which put the Golden Gophers up 3-2. Illinois tied the ball game back to three with another solo homer before Minnesota regained a 5-3 lead in the ninth inning. The Golden Gophers scored two runs as part of a defenseman’s pick, then an RBI brace from Bateman. right-handed Seth Clausen entered the game in the bottom of the ninth to try and close the deal for the Gophers. He got the first two outs and nearly made the third. UI’s Westcott hit a ball into deep center field that was found by the Minnesota center back Brett Batman , who jumped on the wall. When Bateman impacted the wall, however, the ball went out of his glove and over the fence for a solo home run. After a controversial infield single by the Illini, a two-run homer on Jacob Shroeder’s first pitch gave the home team a 6-5 win. PLAY NOTES The loss was the second time this year Minnesota was eliminated (New Mexico, Feb. 20).

The Golden Gophers defeated the Fighting Illini with an 8-6 clip.

Minnesota pitchers faced 33 Illinois batters in the game, allowing nine ground balls and 10 fly balls while striking out four.

Weber Neel led the Gophers with two hits in the afternoon.

Boston Criteria maintained his best streak of 17 consecutive games with a single.

Illinois was led offensively by junior Jacob Schroeder, who went 2-for-3 with two home runs and three RBIs. FOLLOWING The Gophers host NDSU on Tuesday and St. Thomas on Wednesday. Both games are scheduled for 6 p.m. at Siebert Field. B1G+ will broadcast.

