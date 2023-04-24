Austin Fashion Week 4th largest in the country





AUSTIN (KXAN) Lights, cameras and fashion: Austin Fashion Week (AFW) wrapped up on Sunday. AFW founder Matt Swinney said it was the fourth largest in the country. “New York, Los Angeles, Miami, then little Austin, Texas. Who knew?” Swinney said. “We kind of became known, even around the world, as kind of a hub for up-and-coming designers, especially in the middle part of the United States in Texas,” 27 local high school students had the chance to launch their own creations. One of them was AISD senior Jair Brown. “It took me about 2 hours. So that’s the back,” Brown said. “It’s crochet.” Brown said her experience at Austin Fashion Week solidified her dreams of being in the fashion industry. (KXAN Photos/Sarah Al-Shaikh)

Brown said her experience at Austin Fashion Week solidified her dreams of being in the fashion industry. (KXAN Photos/Sarah Al-Shaikh) Students from Round Rock High School, Stony Point High School, Cedar Ridge High School, Westwood High School and Vandegrift High School all participated. They worked with Austin-based Shop LC Home Shopping Network to prepare for this event. “They help us do stuff. They teach us similar skills and love how the industry will work in the future,” Brown said. Swinney said this is AFW’s 15th year. During this period, he said he saw the fashion industry grow tremendously. “Volume is the most important thing and not just in the participants, I mean, because we saw Austin explode, right?” said Swinney. “We’ve seen so many people move to Austin from the coasts, especially those who are big in the fashion industry in New York, LA, Miami and places like that. And now they’re here. And they bring with them all their expertise and talent. For high schoolers like Brown, it was a dream come true. He said this is the first of many tracks where he will show off his designs. “Making my own clothes, my own crochet stuff. I plan to have my own business eventually and I want to do things like that and have opportunities for people like me,” Brown said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kxan.com/news/local/austin/austin-fashion-week-4th-largest-in-the-country-debuts-27-high-school-designers/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos