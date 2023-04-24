Dylan Disu says he’s coming back for another year





AUSTIN (KXAN) Texas Longhorns forward and Pflugerville native Dylan Disu had four words about his basketball future on Sunday. “Show must go on!” MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date with sports stories like these and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters In a post on instagramthe 6-foot-9 Hendrickson high school graduate said he would return to play a super-senior season, including a scene from “The Wolf of Wall Street,” where Leonardo DiCaprio’s character shouts that phrase at employees. Disu came into his own at the end of last season, which was cut short by a bone bruise in his left foot after Texas’ second-round game in the NCAA Tournament. He was named the Big 12 Conference Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player and then had his best game of the season against Penn State in the second round, lighting up the Nittany Lions for 28 points on 14 of 20 shooting with 10 rebounds to assist. the Longhorns win 71-66. Disus huge night carries Longhorns to Sweet 16 with 71-66 win over Penn State

Disu, who played two years at Vanderbilt before transferring to Texas for the 2021-22 season, bumped his season scoring average to 8.8 points per game with his season-ending tear. He blocked 46 shots and had 4.4 rebounds per game with a .613 field goal percentage. Disu’s decision to stay bucks an off-season trend of players with remaining eligibility leaving Austin. Freshman Arterio Morris said he was transferring, and redshirt freshman Rowan Brumbaugh is now in Georgetown. Tyrese Hunter and Dillon Mitchell have both declared for the NBA draft, but both have said they won’t be hiring agents to maintain their college eligibility, so they can be back if the repechage does not work.

