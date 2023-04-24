UCLA Volleyball claims MPSF championship in dominant fashion





In a performance that was indicative of their all-season play, top-seeded UCLA were both balanced and dominant en route to their first MPSF championship title since 2006. The Bruins closed the tournament in three straight sets, defeating host Stanford Saturday 25-22, 25-21 and 25-23. UCLA trailed only briefly in the first set before taking the lead definitively with a 5-1 run at the halfway point. Ethan Champlin scored on back-to-back passes from freshman setter Andrew Rowan during the pivotal streak. A pair of Cardinal service errors closed the set and robbed Stanford of any hope of coming back. Unblock this video, live events and more with a subscription! Begin Already subscribed? Login In the second set, UCLA scored five straight points after falling behind 3-1 early. Although Stanford cut a Bruins lead that grew to four points, eventually forcing a 19-19 tie over service ace Will Rottman, UCLA responded with four straight points. Merrick McHenry made a kill and was two blocks down the crucial home stretch for the Bruins. McHenry finished the title match with a team-best 10 kills on 12 kills. The final set was tight throughout, with neither team leading by more than three points, an advantage Stanford built with an 18-15 lead. But UCLA regrouped to end the title round on a 10-5 run, culminating with Rowan assisting Ido David on the set and the game winner. David produced seven kills for the game, matching Champlin’s production. Rowan had a team-best 34 assists and three aces. The freshman landed on the All-Tournament with teammates David and McHenry. McHenry was named Most Valuable Player for his outstanding and all-around performance, guiding the Bruins to a tournament title that eluded him for years. Rottman finished with a Stanford-record 13 kills and, along with Kevin Lamp, scored a pair of service aces. Rottman and libero Justin Liu won the All-Tournament for Stanford, while BYU’s Heath Hughes and Grand Canyon’s Christian Janke rounded out the winners. Stanford’s run to the MPSF Championship title game wasn’t enough to land the Cardinal in the NCAA Tournament, which was announced Sunday. But the MPSF presents two teams on the ground and they could meet in the national semi-final. UCLA receives a 1st-round bye as the top seed, pending the winner at Grand Canyon and Long Beach State. This feeling heading for the #NCAAMVB Tournament #GoBruins pic.twitter.com/WbvTrJc7li UCLA Mr. Volleyball (@UCLAMVB) April 23, 2023 Hawaii and Penn State, the second and third seeds, are the only teams to have in-game wins over UCLA this season.

