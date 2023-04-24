Wildcats win SEC tournament comeback fashion against UGA





Kentucky Athletics Photo: Kentucky Athletics AUBURN, Ala. – Men’s Tennis No. 5 Kentucky (24-4) won the program’s second SEC Tournament title, emerging first in a classic 4-3 against No. 4 Georgia (20-6) Sunday night at the Center of Yarbrough Tennis. With the game tied 3-3, all eyes were on Court Five where Kentucky freshman Jaden Weekes played beyond his years, winning a third-set tiebreaker for clinch the program’s first SEC tournament title since 1992. “What a win for our program,” said head coach Cedric Kauffmann. “We had to fight in tough competition all weekend against match points against Tennessee and today. It’s an incredible achievement. It was our third final with this group, after having played in the SEC Tournament Finals and the NCAA Tournament Finals last year. [the team] really wanted him badly. All players and staff contributed to this victory. I am proud of all the members of this team, from one to twelve. If I had to say anything else, I would say Matt Gordon is the best coach in the country. He changed our program. The credit goes to him.” Joshua Lapadat won the tournament’s Most Valuable Player award after going a perfect 5-0 in the week between singles and doubles. Weekes was also named to the All-Tournament Team for his title-sealing result in the championship game. Georgia struck first with the double run for the Bulldogs after wins on courts one and three. Blake Croyder and Britton Johnston beat Kentucky’s Liam Draxl and Jaden Weekes in the third double, 6-3, before the nation’s No. 7 tandem, Ethan Quinn and Trent Bryde, broke serve in the final game to win in the first. doubles, 6- 4. The second doubles match between Britain’s Joshua Lapadat and JJ Mercer and UGA’s Teodor Giusca and Philip Henning remained unfinished with the sides serving at 5-6. Kentucky, as it has done many times this season, recovered in singles action despite losing four of the first six sets. Lapadat was quick to put a point on the board, knocking out No. 119 Trent Bryde 6-2, 6-4 for his 20th singles win of the season and his sixth against a ranked opponent. Georgia took the lead, 3-1, with wins on courts six and one, putting the Wildcats against the wall for the second straight day. Ayeni began the quest for a comeback, bursting after losing the opening set to defeat No. 15 Philip Henning 1-6, 6-3, 6-3. The San Diego, Calif. native picked up his ninth standings win of the season and his third this week, keeping the Wildcats alive. Trailing 3-2, Kentucky needed results in the final two games and found themselves on the brink of defeat with the Bulldogs serving for the championship on both courts four and five simultaneously. The Wildcats refused to surrender, however, as Baadi and Weekes beat their opponents at 4-5, forcing play to continue. Baadi quickly tied the game at three, winning the last three of the match to secure the comeback win over No. 101 Blake Croyder, 7-5, in the third set. This left court five as the only game remaining, where Weekes and Miguel Perez Pena faced off in a tiebreaker for the championship. After saving points from two games against him, Weekes converted on his first decisive attempt, winning the breaker 9-7 and sending Kentucky home with the trophy in hand. “It’s amazing to play with these guys, to play for these guys,” Weekes said. “To win the SEC title, I don’t even believe it.” Kentucky improves to 9-1 this season in games ending 4-3. The Wildcats are also 2-1 this season against the ITA’s top five opponents. RESULTS Double Court 1 – No. 7 Quinn/Bryde (UGA) beats No. 23 Ayeni/Baadi (UK): 6-4 Land 2 – No. 67 Lapadat/Mercer (UK) def. Giusca/Henning (UGA): 5-6 (unfinished) Field 3 – Croyder/Johnston (UGA) def. Draxl/Weekes (UK): 6-3 Order of arrival: 3, 1 Simple Court 1 – No. 4 Ethan Quinn def. No. 19 Liam Draxl (UK): 7-5, 6-2 Land 2 – No. 25 Alafia Ayeni (United Kingdom) def. When. 15 Philippe Henning 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 Court 3 – No. 56 Joshua Lapadat (UK) def. No. 119 Trent Bryde: 6-2, 6-4 Court 4 – Taha Baadi (UK) def. #101 Blake Croyder: 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7) Court 5 – Jaden Weekes (UK) def. Miguel Perez Pena: 3-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7) Court 6 – Teodor Giusca beats. Charlelie Cosnet (UK): 6-4, 6-3 Finishing order: 3, 6, 1, 2, 4, 5

