Nordstrom Floral Dress Under $100 Is Perfect For Summer 2023





This fluid ASTR The Label dress is perfect for spring or summer. From weddings at aperitif time, summer brings a lot of events with it. If you are looking for a dress that can work effortlessly for any occasion, a Nordström the dress is all the rage among buyers. This Floral print pleated dress from ASTR the Label is an airy and romantic dress that features a flattering A-line shape combined with a sweetheart neckline. The wrong side? The Floating Dress is already selling out fast (it’s already sold out in one colorway!) so if you’re looking to shop around, we recommend picking it up ASAP. Read on for more details on this pretty midi dress. ASTR the Label Floral Print Pleated Dress $99 at Nordstrom The details and how to style it for the summer THE Floral print pleated dress has a delicate floral print that makes it a great seasonal choice without being too overwhelming. It can be paired with any of sneakers with wedges, and can also be paired with a Jeans or a leather jacket in times of transition. We think the ASTR dress could also be confused with many Reformation dresseswith its cheerfully printed pleated skirt, matching bodice, and spaghetti strap bralette, except it’s about half the price (or less) of most of the trend label’s dresses. While the dress is undoubtedly adorable, some reviewers say it’s not ideal for all body types. One shopper said that while she loved the floral print, the top didn’t close on her 36D bust. “Not flattering for an hourglass shape,” added another. The sheer, airy fabric of this dress is layered over a lined skirt, so you don’t have to worry about its transparency. $99 at Nordstrom Verdict Available in sizes XS (00) to XL (14-16), the floral print pleated dress is ideal for everything from bridal brunches to dinner parties, and it’s selling out fast. While the A-line skirt and sweetheart neckline create a gorgeous silhouette, some shoppers say if you have a larger bust you might want to steer clear of this one or at least try it on in store first. to buy it. Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! follow us on Twitter And instagram. Originally Posted April 23, 2023 at 5:31 PM

