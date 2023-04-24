UW-W Sustainability Office Hosts Second Clothing Swap





Second-hand shopping continues to grow in popularity in the United States as multitudes of individuals decide to ditch fast fashion and look for more alternative ways to stay stylish without breaking the bank or further damaging the planet. During peak hours, the UW-Whitewater Sustainability office held its second clothing swap in the Hamilton University Centers Hall. The April 19 event featured more than a dozen tables overflowing with garments of varying sizes and varieties. This clothing swap event was very popular last year. There’s always a lot of interest in these types of events, said sustainability director Wes Enterline. Obviously, being able to refresh your wardrobe without spending money is always of interest to students. The thrifty part keeps those clothes out of the waste stream so we can get more life out of them. It works a little better to have this more personal exchange, rather than throwing everything in the trash hoping that it will have a second life. Well, do our best to make sure. There was a steady stream of students donating and saving money throughout the event. Several students left satisfied with tote bags filled to the brim with treats. I donated three pairs of pants and a shirt that I no longer wear, said first-year music student Hannah Frohne. In fact, I work at a non-profit thrift store already back in my hometown. Fast fashion is not my thing. I think it’s more beneficial to get clothes that someone has worn three times than I could easily wear twenty more times. The students who participate and help coordinate these types of events are often themselves passionate about sustainability or at least aware of the effects they have on the environment. I work for the office of sustainability, so this is my shift, but I also really enjoy organizing Earth month events. It’s my favorite part of the office, said Charles Lestan, Sustainability Intern, I’ve always had a passion for sustainability and always wanted to be more on the green side of things. That’s the main reason I interviewed for this job and I’ve been working for a year and a half now. Every Earth Month I’ve done has been fun. That’s why I kept the internship throughout my school year here. I hope that sustainability will be implemented in all fields, not only in scientific fields. I also hope to see more participants at all the events we organize and to see more people informed about this. Events like these are not difficult to come across throughout the year as UW-Whitewater is known for its green thumb. I do believe I try to run this every year for Earth Week, Enterline said. I know there have been student organizations such as SAGE, Students Allied for a Green Earth, that have done clothing swaps in the fall semester, but if we make ours a regular thing in the spring semester, it’s It’s a good time of year to change your wardrobe and donate winter clothes you no longer need. The Office of Sustainability continues to work hard to create events like these so students can continue to be environmentally conscious while on campus. For more events like this here.

