Why fashion can’t beat its cowboy obsession

When the movie Urban Cowboy was released in 1980, Lee Peterson was working in merchandising for the American retail chain The Limited (later to become L Brands).

The film had been so popular, Peterson recalls, that as a fashion shopper he had no choice but to keep up with the times and source clothes only John Travolta and Debra Winger could have worn on the town in Pasadena, Texas: prairie skirts, cowboy boots, western shirts and fringe jackets.

This thing exploded, he said. Sold like nuts in the middle of America and everywhere else too.

Today, Peterson said he saw the exact same sequence of events unfold. Except this time the cultural phenomenon is Yellowstone, the hugely popular TV show about a multi-generational ranching family in Montana.

On TikTok, influencers say Coastal Cowgirl thinks cowboy boots paired with a white lace sundress is the summer trend. On the catwalk, brands like Prada, Dries Van Notten, Wales Bonner and Diesel dressed the models in cowboy boots, studded tops and various denim-on-denim looks. This year, retailers in the US and UK launched 240% more new styles of cowboy boots and denim shirts than the same time last year, according to the intelligence firm on retail Edited.

It’s truly a global trend: In Japan, the spring issue of men’s magazine Brutus featured a series of cowboy and Native American-inspired articles collected by Santass founder Tassei Onuki. In Paris, the creative director of Fursac recently launched a call for advice on finding square-toed engineer boots in the American workwear style championed in particular by Frye. In Australia, Google searches for cowboy boots have more than doubled from two years ago.

Western clothing hasn’t been completely idle in the four decades between Urban Cowboy and Yellowstone, of course. But in the past two or three years, the style has reached an inflection point, transforming from kitsch costume to wardrobe mainstay. Trend experts say there’s no single reason for the rise in popularity of all things fringe and denim; Yellowstone is a factor, but so is the growing love for the outdoors in the wake of the pandemic. There is also the growing popularity of country music, in the United States and beyond (country music is the fastest growing genus In Great Britain). And in the years since Donald Trump’s presidency, the American aesthetic, closely associated with Trump’s Make America Great Again credo, has in many ways shed its political overtones.

The trend has been a predictable boon for retailers specializing in western apparel such as direct-to-consumer bootmaker Tecovas, equestrian brand Ariat and Boot Barn, a chain that sells apparel and gear for aspiring cowboys from Colorado to Australia. Connecticut. Boot Barn is on track to open a new store every week, with plans to triple its footprint in the coming years to 900 locations. Western clothing also plays to the strengths of brands with American roots, such as Ralph Lauren and Wrangler jeans.

Prada spring 2023 men’s ready-to-wear. (Getty)

But many brands that have little or no ties to the American West are getting into the saddle. Khaite, Isabel Marant and Saint Laurent regularly feature Western-inspired styles in their collections. This year and last, MatchesFashion has tapped into several brands specializing in the category, including western fashion bootmaker Toral, women’s Polo Ralph Lauren and Italian label Fortela, which draws heavily on the aesthetics of the American West. . For its Spring 2023 menswear collection, Prada paired more than half of its roughly 50 looks with cowboy boots, including a few outfits made entirely of denim.

Everyone has had this Western curiosity, this Western fetish, Jan said. But on the fashion side today, it’s more present on the catwalks and in pop culture where it’s less a fad and more mainstream.

From niche to mainstream

The current tide of obsession with all things Western began around 2018, when Yellowstone debuted to mixed reviews.

Soon, snippets of the cowboy lifestyle were appearing elsewhere in pop culture as well. There was Lil Nas Xs viral country rap hit Old Town Road in 2019. Jan Rogers Kniffen, a retail veteran and consultant with experience at retailers like Macys and Lord & Taylor, highlights Dua Lipas’ full cowgirl look for her music video for Love Encore in 2021 as another moment. In the big dance number videos, the pop star dons a cowboy hat, cowhide leather jacket, zebra print bikini and bolo tie. The following summer, Beyonce unveiled her seventh album, Renaissance, which featured footage of her riding a horse in a metallic cowboy hat.

The pandemic has also made country living trendy for people locked in their city apartments. Yellowstone National Park and other parks saw record number of visits in May 2021. A 2020 Gallup survey found that 48% of US respondents said they preferred to live in a small town or rural area, compared to 39% in 2018. possible for urban professionals to leave the city for rustic destinations.

In 2021, Tecovas recorded a 70% growth in sales and 30% the following year. (Tecova)

They needed the matching wardrobe.

There has been a sea change in the year since Covid, said Tecovas founder Paul Hedrick. People realized they could work from anywhere and many of them were exposed to the rest of the country, developing an appreciation for America’s natural beauty. With people wanting to connect to these parts of the country, this is culturally reflected in the way they dress.

In 2021, Tecovas recorded a 76% growth in sales and 31% the following year. This year, the brand is expected to expand its footprint to 30 stores, not including a location in the northeast that will open next year. It is on track to generate over $200 million in annual revenue.

Another reason for the Western boom’s popularity may be more subliminal. The current political climate, while still fractured, is in some ways less charged than during the Trump years. It’s a piece of clothing that evokes a non-ironic sense of America’s easier-to-sell red state.

When you think of the clientele at a show like Yellowstone, it’s going to be a redder state clientele, Kniffen said. The question has always been, will the coastal elites embrace it? And finally, they did.

chasing the boom

For brands specializing in western wear, the future looks bright.

Boot Barns’ footprint expansion will be fueled in part by what the retailer calls its fashion customer, according to Isha Nicole, the company’s senior vice president of marketing.

We’ve had this huge clientele that’s hidden in plain sight,” Nicole said. The fashion shopper is one of four consumer groups segmented by the retailer. The others are western, country and workwear and Boot Barn saw sales increase across all categories. In the nine months ending December 24, 2022, Boot Barn’s revenue increased 11.5% to $1.2 billion from the same period a year earlier.

What’s happened is cowboy boots have gone from costume to feeling as natural as wearing jeans, Tecovas’ Hedrick said. Now the feeling when you talk to people in California and New York, it’s like, Oh yeah, I think I’m ready. You can definitely see the surge in interest growing.

But while brands like Tecovas welcome and embrace their new population of shoppers, few go out of their way to accommodate them, instead allowing consumers to discover them organically. Ariat, a brand that makes riding apparel and other performance-oriented Western pieces, told BoF it would not change its marketing or distribution strategy to target the fashion consumer. Boot Barn, despite its ambitious retail plan, does not currently plan a location in New York City, where most cowboy boot owners are likely not country music fanatics or have never put feet in a rodeo.

There are plenty of brands doing a fashion take on western wear, like what you’d find in a Macys, said Beth Cross, co-founder and chief executive of Ariat. But people who come to us are looking for authentic places to shop, and that in itself is an experience.

Robert Williams contributed to this article.