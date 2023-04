A closer look, the spring collection and more – WWD

The streetwear brand C’est Bon was born from a passion project for designer Mamadou Bah, who learned fashion through music and trained himself in drawing, pattern making and screen printing. “I saw a space that didn’t really have designers who looked like me,” said Bah, who was born in Guinea and raised in Detroit. “I was like, OK, I’m into these fashion brands, but there aren’t really any black designers that have big brands in the space, so I created this. More so, it was a hobby project at first, just for fun, then it turned into a real business. In four years, Bah has grown from a line of screen-printed t-shirts to a brand producing several full apparel collections a year that have been worn by NBA players such as Dwyane Wade, Josh Green, Torrey Craig and others. others. . C’est Bon also has a strong retail presence, selling direct to consumers and at specialty retailers like Fred Segal and Fwrd and internationally at Bstn in Germany, Cntrbnd in Canada and Sneakers N Stuff in Sweden and Spain. France. Bah describes his streetwear designs as “utilitarian and minimalist” and said his design process starts with talking to his friends for inspiration. Her goal is to create stories around her collection, which was important in her recent spring 2023 collection titled “The Future of Today”. Styles from C’est Bon spring 2023. Courtesy of C’est Bon The collection includes cargo pants, work jackets, cardigans, utility vests and accessories in a vibrant and earthy color palette and is meant to reflect how Bah sees the future. “This is the future we want to see,” he said. “Even during the pandemic, I’m really into person-to-person interactions, so the whole meeting on Zoom, that didn’t sit well with me. So it created a new world where we could see how formal blends into the future of workwear and how we want to see it. For the collection, Bah teamed up with artist Lalo for custom graphics featured on the items. Bah also worked with NBA players Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Jarred Vanderbilt, Joel Ayayi and Hamidou Diallo, to model the lookbook collection, who he explained are friends of the brand. Bah explained that it’s important for him to keep things consistent and solid at this stage of his business, to stick to a tight cast list, and to stick to apparel categories that have proven to be successful. Going forward, her goal is to show the collections more consistently and be on the Paris Fashion Week calendar.

