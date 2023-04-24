Fashion
Gwyneth Paltrow, Brie Larson and Elle Fanning lead the glamorous runway at the Fashion Los Angeles Awards
Gwyneth Paltow made sure all eyes were on her as she showcased her amazing abs on her latest star-studded red carpet which included the likes of Brie Larson and Elle Fanning.
The 50-year-old mogul – who recently denied romance rumors with Scarlett Johansson – looked stunning as she led the glamorous parade at the Daily Front Rows Fashion Los Angeles Awards on Sunday night.
She showcased her enviable abs in a nude crop top and sheer flowy pantsuit set as she strutted down the red carpet.
It was a big night for Gwyneth as her wildly popular fashion company goop’s G. Label was honored as Powerhouse Brand of the Year.
The Daily Front Row Awards welcome celebrities from the worlds of fashion and entertainment to honor stylists, gurus, fashion icons and more.
The description of why she was receiving this honor on The Daily Front Row website Read: ‘The Oscar-winning actress has become a poster child for the wellness world, anything Gwyneth Paltrow tries turns to gold.
“His in-house fashion line, G. Label by goop, is no exception, offering everything from luxury GP-approved leather tank tops and fine-knit henleys to eveningwear, wardrobe essentials, jewelry and elegant collaborations.”
The Oscar-winning actress certainly looked ready for her moment as she accessorized with dangling pearl earrings as well as multiple diamond encrusted earrings on both ears.
Her signature blonde locks were pulled back in a sleek gun as she showcased her evergreen looks with complementary makeup topped with a dark pink lip.
Brie, 33, looked absolutely stunning in a dress that featured a sparkling ruby sequined top and shoulder strap over a black lace bustier.
There’s no doubt the gorgeous dress was designed by Kate and Laura Mulleavy of Rodarte whom Brie was on hand to honor as they were named Designers of the Year.
Brie wore her dirty blonde tresses as they flowed over her shoulder as her makeup was complete with a pink lip swipe.
She, 25, was also on hand to honor Rodarte pals Kate and Laura Mulleavy as she looked absolutely stunning in a monochrome number.
The Maleficent star donned a white long-sleeved top with a very elegant neckline that transitioned into a hanging scarf.
The couture top was tucked into on-trend flowing black pants which she paired with jeweled toe-studded heels.
Her signature platinum blonde tresses were pulled back to show off her porcelain skin which contrasted with a bright red lip bang.
Kim Kardashian showed off her ever-shrinking waistline as she was joined by her nine-year-old daughter North West on the red carpet.
The 42-year-old social media maven looked absolutely stunning at the star-studded event.
She made sure to flaunt all her hard work as her entire belly was on display as she sported a gray bandeau top with a matching wrap midi skirt with a thigh-high slit.
Kim was on hand to honor her best friend Chris Appleton who was recognized as Hair Artist of the Year.
She added a futuristic twist to the fashionable look in the form of dark silver stilettos that hugged her calves.
Bond: Kim Kardashian showed off her ever-shrinking waistline as she was joined by her nine-year-old daughter North West on the red carpet
Jolie: The 42-year-old social media maven looked absolutely stunning at the Daily Front Rows Fashion Los Angeles Awards on Sunday night
Close partnership: Kim was on hand to honor her best friend Chris Appleton, who was recognized as hair artist of the year
Wow factor: She made sure to flaunt all her hard work as her whole belly was on show as she sported a gray bandeau top with a matching wrap midi skirt with a thigh-high slit as she was joined by North and Chris
Kim continued the post-apocalyptic couture with chunky silver bracelets on her left wrist and a massive neck covering.
Her signature raven-colored tresses were worn down as she donned complementary makeup, including a nude lip swipe.
North donned a black suit over a t-shirt with black Dolce & Gabbana platform boots.
The young star completed the look by accessorizing with a large bling-out platinum choker.
Her brunette tresses were pulled back into a ponytail as she followed her mother and wore complementary makeup.
HONORED at the Daily Front Row’s 7th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards
Gwyneth Paltrow, G. Label by goop: Flagship Brand of the Year
Meghann Fahy: Breakout Style Star of the Year
Chris Appleton: Hair Artist of the Year
Tasha Reiko Brown: Makeup Artist of the Year
Jeanne Yang: fashion visionary
Bradley Kenneth: Music Stylist of the Year
W Magazine and Editor-in-Chief Sara Moonves: Magazine of the Year
Dani Michelle: Style curator
Kate and Laura Mulleavy de Rodarte: designers of the year
Mnot/Eli Mizrahi: Emerging Brand of the Year
Warren Alfie Baker: Male Stylist of the Year
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-12005835/Gwyneth-Paltrow-Brie-Larson-Elle-Fanning-lead-glam-parade-Fashion-Los-Angeles-Awards.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
