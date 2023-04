Helen Flanagan sparkles in a skin-tight bodycon dress – and wow

Has Helen Flanagan been influenced by the recent Barbiecore trend? She was rocking a dress that would definitely be popular with fans of the weekend pink aesthetic, and it’s hard to imagine anyone wearing it better. Shimmying on camera, Helen showed off a stunning bright pink halter dress for her fans – watch the video below, which includes a special discount code for the dress. WATCH: Helen Flanagan sparkles in a pink bodycon dress Any fans looking to copy her look can go after Karen Millen – if they’re quick. At the time of writing, several sizes were already sold out – probably due to the fact that Helen was offering a special 20% discount. The dress is also available in a lovely shade of blue if pink isn’t the one. SEE:Helen Flanagan seduces with her cleavage-enhancing bikini following the confusion of her engagement ring GET THE LOOK – HELEN FLANAGAN’S PINK BODYCON DRESS Helen, 32, wore the bodycon dress to a very special family event – her grandfathers 90th birthday party in Bolton. The Im a Celeb star shared lots of adorable videos from the fun family night out, including clips of herself hopping on the dance floor with her sisters, daughters Matilda and Delilah also dancing up a storm and his son Charlie raiding the cake table and having quality time with his dad. Fans will soon see the former Corrie star return to the jungle for the first-ever Im a Celebrity All-Stars. The new edition will once again welcome some of the show’s most iconic contestants, including Carol Vorderman, Amir Khan and Fatima Whitbread. MORE:Helen Flanagan looks phenomenal in a daring mini dress PICTURES:Helen Flanagan looks phenomenal as she poses in fitted pajamas with the prettiest print Helen’s daughter Matilda wore a dress in a matching pink hue to attend a family party Helen told the Loose Women hosts she was taking part in order to make her seven-year-old daughter Matilda proud, saying there was now an “extra pressure” to perform well. When asked how her daughter reacted to her first appearance on the show, Helen joked, “I told her I was going to the jungle, and I watched a few clips on YouTube and she told me. said, “Mom, you sucked!” Keep up to date with the latest celebrity storiesSubscribe to our GOOD MORNING! Send the newsletter and receive it directly in your inbox.

