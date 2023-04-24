



O’Donnell posts his first career Top 20; UM Ninth at Illini Spring Collegiate

With a final of 299, Michigan finished ninth at Illinois Spring Collegiate with a tally of 922 at Atkins Golf Club.

Play as an individual Jack O’Donnell posted his first career top 20 as he led UM to a tie for 15th with a total of 221 (72-77-72).

Hunter Thomson was UM’s top starter as he tied for 34th (229), while junior Jude Kim tied for 40th (230).

The Illini Spring Collegiate was UM’s regular season finale. To place: Urbana, Ill.

Course: Atkins Golf Club (Par 71, 7,538 yards)

Tournament: Illini Spring Collegiate (Day 2 of 2)

Ranking of the UM team: 9th place of 9 teams (315-308-299/922)

Top UM Individual: Hunter Thomson T-34e (80-73-76/229)

Next UM event: Friday-Sunday, April 28-30 — at the Big Ten Championships (Jersey City, NJ) URBANA, Ill. — Highlighted by an Individual Career Best Weekend Jack O’Donnell The University of Michigan men’s golf team closed its ninth regular season with a total of 922 Sunday (April 23) at Illini Spring Collegiate played at Atkins Golf Club. Return to the alma mater of coaches Zach Barlow And Matt Hoffman the Wolverines opened their regular-season finale with a team total of 315, followed by a 308 in the second round to sit in ninth place after 36 holes with a total of 623. A closing 299 punctuated by rounds of 73 ( +2) of junior Will Anderson and 74 (+3) since the second year Yuqi Liu the Maize and the Blue totaled 922 to finish ninth. However, the weekend belonged to O’Donnell, who played as one of three Wolverines individuals. Opening with his second-lowest career round of 72(+1), he slipped in the second round with a 77. Returning to the final round, he carded the second 72(+1) of the weekend to post a plus career low of 221. 54 holes total. Lowering his previous record by three strokes, O’Donnell recorded his first career top 20 as he tied for 15th. His previous best result was tied for 44th at the Lake Las Vegas Intercollegiate earlier in the spring. As for UM’s starting five, Thomson helped lead for the seventh time in 11 events this season when he was tied for 34th with 229 (80-73-77). Junior Jude Kim helped give UM three top-50 finishes while tied for 40th at 230 (76-78-76). Anderson rounded out the top three starters tied for 51st (233). With the regular season over, the Wolverines are focused on the playoffs. UM heads to Jersey City, NJ, for the Big Ten Championships, Friday through Sunday (April 28-30). The three-day, 54-hole event will be played at Galloway National. Final team classification 1. Illinois 291-280-279 = 850 (-2) 2. Northwestern 297-296-283 = 876 3. Michigan State 300-296-289 = 885 4. Loyola Marymount 296-293-298 = 887 5. Ball State 299-293-297 = 889 6. Nebraska 297-297-296 = 890 7. Indiana 295-301-296 = 892 8. Eastern Michigan 305-302-305 = 912 9. Michigan 315-308-299 = 922 Best Individuals 1. Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Illinois 72-66-68 = 206 (-7) 2. Daniel Svard, Northwestern 70-72-66 = 208 3. Piercen Hunt, Illinois 74-70-70 = 214 4. Gentry Scheve, Nebraska 69-72-74 = 215 5. Tommy Kuhl, Illinois 72-73-71 = 216 6. Riley Lewis, Loyola Marymount 73-73-71 = 217 Matthis Besard, Illinois 73-73-71 = 217 David Nyfjall, Northwestern 70-74-73 = 217 9. Patrick Deardorff, Eastern Michigan 76-74-68 = 218 Drew Hackett, Michigan State 75-75-68 = 218 Michigan Individuals T34. Hunter Thomson 80-73-76 = 229 T40. Jude Kim 76-78-76 = 230 T51. Will Anderson 78-82-73 = 233 T54. Yuqi Liu 82-78-74 = 234 59. Ben Hoagland 81-79-77 = 237 T15. Jack O'Donnell 72-77-72 = 221* T57. Bavake Sihota 81-76-78 = 235* 66. James Hill 77-DQ-75 = 152*# * playing as individuals # disqualified for signing incorrect scorecard

