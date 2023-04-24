Sustainable fashion and beauty brands that give back all year round





Earth Month is nearly over, but that doesn’t mean efforts to save the environment have to stop.

There are many ways for consumers to do their part to help fight climate change and global warming. Some simplest ways are by recycling, saving energy at home and taking public transport. Plus, beauty, fashion and wellness enthusiasts can make a difference by choosing to support brands and retailers that are actively working to reduce greenhouse gas emissions all year round. Choosing to buy sustainably can have a significant impact on the environment. According Statesman, the average person in the United States generates nearly 14 tons of greenhouse gases each year, more than three times the global average. Choosing to buy more ethically can lead to less waste in landfills, lower carbon emissions and saving natural resources. To get started, check out our selection of brands that are fighting climate change, from a fashion brand that prioritizes ethical work to a beauty brand that doesn’t use plastic packaging. Saylor New York-based fashion brand Saylor proves that a commitment to ethical design and planet-friendly production can be sustained. The brand, founded by Jillian Shatken in 2014, has implemented a number of sustainability and philanthropy-focused initiatives that have contributed to its overall success. At Saylor, ethical work is a top priority, as is encouraging circularity through its comprehensive store where customers can purchase used Saylor products. The brand is also committed to becoming climate neutral and giving back, through multiple charities and environmental and social organisations. Highlighted Visit the Pop Shop to browse all the products featured in Glossy Pop. Superzero Superzero is a new haircare brand making waves on the sustainability front. The high-performance safe brand, founded by industry veterans Conny Wittke and Gurval Caer in 2020, is plastic-free and uses biodegradable and recyclable packaging. The brand’s goal is simple: beauty doesn’t have to cause harm. Through its packaging, waterless formulations, and mission, Superzoo stays true to its goal of minimizing its carbon footprint. Highlighted Visit the Pop Shop to browse all the products featured in Glossy Pop. Timeless skincare At Timeless Skin Care, every day is Earth Day. The brand, founded in 2009 by Alex Pedersen and Veronica Pedersen, has partnered with One Tree Planted with the goal of planting at least 10,000 trees this year. Timeless Skin Care also worked with TerraCycle to create an easy-to-implement nationwide recycling program for the brand’s plastic packaging. Through this new program, all Timeless Skin Care plastic packaging is cleaned and melted into hard plastic. As a hard plastic, the material can be reshaped to make recycled products, including park benches and picnic tables. Highlighted Visit the Pop Shop to browse all the products featured in Glossy Pop. ninety percent Founded in 2018 by Para Hamilton and Shafiq Hassan, Ninety Percent has an enduring and philanthropic mission to give back to communities and protect the earth. The brand is committed to distributing 90% of its profits to the workers who make its collections as well as to four charities, from which consumers can choose. Additionally, Ninety Percent uses all vegan fabrics and a host of other certified organic materials, including Tencel, Enka Viscose and Micro Modal fibers. Highlighted Visit the Pop Shop to browse all the products featured in Glossy Pop. Shop more Pop-approved products from the Glossy Pop store, here.

