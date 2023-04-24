Keke Palmer sparkles in Simkhai at the Los Angeles LGBT Center gala – WWD





Keke Palmer attended the Los Angeles LGBT Center Gala on Saturday night in Los Angeles. The actress received the Vanguard Award, which recognizes her advocacy for the LGBTQ+ community. Palmer wore a blazer dress embellished with Simkhai crystals. Emily Ratajkowski modeled a shorter version of the dress during the designer’s Fall 2023 presentation at New York Fashion Week. Keke Palmer at the Los Angeles LGBT Center Gala on April 22 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for Los Angeles LGB Palmer paired the garment with black high-heeled sandals, also encrusted with rhinestones. The actress also added a diamond choker and hoop earrings. Hairstylist Miles Jeffries designed Palmer’s sleek and sleek look. Jeffries has also worked with stars like Paris Jackson, Zaya Wade and “Outer Banks” star Madison Bailey, who also attended the gala. For makeup, Palmer opted for a gray smokey eye with shimmering inner corners, as well as a glossy brown lip. Keke Palmer poses at the Los Angeles LGBT Center Gala on April 22 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for Los Angeles LGB Later that evening, “Queer Eye” star Karamo Brown presented Palmer with the Vanguard Award. The actress spoke candidly about her difficulty in defining herself. “I’ve always been my own person, and sexuality and identity, for me, has always been confusing,” Palmer said. “I never felt righteous enough; I never felt gay enough; I never felt woman enough; I never felt like a man enough. I’ve always felt like a bit of everything. » “There is no greater masterpiece than living your truth,” she continued. Karamo Brown and Keke Palmer pose onstage at the Los Angeles LGBT Center Gala on April 22 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images for Los Angeles LGB During the gala, Pamela Anderson also received the Vanguard Award, and the late actor Leslie Jordan was honored with an eponymous award honoring excellence in the arts. Jordan, who died in October 2022, was the gala’s longtime emcee. The night’s guest list also included Adam Lambert, Sarah Hyland and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alums like Gigi Goode, Peppermint and Symone. Singer-songwriter Durand Bernarr, to whom Lambert presented the Rising Star Award, also performed at the gala. Reality TV star Ts Madison provided entertainment for the evening. The event raised $1.2 million, the funds of which will be used to support the centre’s health, cultural and social services. The Los Angeles LGBT Center was founded in 1969 and has over 800 employees.

