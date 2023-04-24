Fashion
In the United States, a woman celebrates her divorce by burning her wedding dress
A woman celebrated her divorce by burning her wedding dress and telling her ex she was “the best he will ever have”. Lauren Brooke has been married to her former partner for 10 years after getting married in October 2012. She split from her ex-husband in September 2021, but the law had to be separated for a year and a day before they could file for divorce in parts of the United States.
After the divorce was finalized in January 2023, Ms Brooke, alongside her mother Felicia Bowman, 58, and her best friend wanted to do an ’empowering’ photo shoot to mark the occasion. The North Carolina banker in the United States told South West News Service (SWNS): “The intention was to show the fact that divorce is difficult, ugly and painful for all parties involved. There were days where every morning I would wake up and cry. There were times when I thought my life wouldn’t get better, but it did.
“We are going to divorce but we have to work together for the rest of our lives to raise our children. I survived, I came out the other side. I no longer cry in the morning when I wake up. I am in a better place. place,” Ms. Brooke added.
After her estranged husband filed for divorce in October 2022, the 31-year-old thought her “life was over” and was left in a dark place.
“Life happens. People make choices and sometimes people have to live without consequences. My intention with the separation was that I wanted to solve the problem, but that didn’t happen. I said ‘if it doesn’t work not if I’m in pain, I’m going to make it light ‘and we did,’ Ms Brooke said.
The photoshoot took place in March 2023 in Ms Brookes’ garden. The woman said the shoot was “spontaneous” and “last minute”.
The snaps were taken by Ms Brookes’ mother and her best friend, a videographer, filmed the shoot.
“There was a lot of laughter that day. I’m terrified of the fire and they set the dress on fire with me in it. I felt empowered. I was afraid that there would be a time when I was sad. It was the end of the marriage I thought I had forever. You mourn the loss of the relationship but I didn’t, it was fun,” Ms Brooke said, describing the experience.
Filming lasted an hour and Ms Brooke can be seen dabbing wedding photos, tearing up her dress and setting it on fire.
“I am very happy now. The only reason I am today is because of my faith. You will pass through. Many women are ashamed of divorce but men seem to be happy about it. We are told No matter what we’re supposed to stay and keep our family together, but a lot of women struggle with that. We shouldn’t be ashamed,” Ms Brooke said.
Earlier this year, another woman shared how she celebrated her fourth “divorce installment” on LinkedIn and Twitter. Shasvati Siva wrote in the post, “Over the past 4 years, I have had the opportunity to do so many interesting things that I never imagined in my roadmap of life.” Ms Shiva also shared a photo of herself enjoying a quiet day while sipping hot drinks taken by her current partner.
In September last year, an invitation card about a group of men in Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh, celebrating the dissolution of their marriage by the courts after long divorce battles went viral on social media. . An NGO named Bhai Welfare Society had created the invitation card, saying the initiative will “motivate” people so that life does not end after divorce. However, some groups and individuals staged protests after which it was cancelled.
