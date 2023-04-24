All the fashion highlights from Milan Design Week 2023





The house of Dior first collaborated with legendary French designer Philippe Starck last year, with a reimagining of the classic style of the Louis XVI medallion chair, which has become a symbol of the brand in polished and elegant aluminium. (The delicate beauty of the end result earned it the title of the Miss Dior armchair.) This year, they revived this creative meeting of minds by taking over Palazzo Citterio in the heart of the Brera district, where they not only unveiled a brand new the design titled the Monsieur Dior after the great couturier himself, of course, but presented it in a more theatrical setting. As onlookers entered the dark exhibition space, a semi-circular wall covered in an LED screen was illuminated by plane-like outlines of the curves and lines of the chairs, before dozens of chairs themselves- themselves are lowered into space on suspended ropes, floating upwards and like a flock of birds. The sense of drama and grandeur was pure Dior. Byredo Courtesy of Byredo Much of Ben Gorham’s ethos at Byredo, the perfumery brand that quickly blossomed into an understated player in the world of luxury, was rooted in his innate understanding of the power of scent to evoke memory. This is the case with Bal d’Afrique, one of the first perfumes developed by Gorham, more specifically inspired by the diaries of his father during a trip to Africa. With the fragrances 15th anniversary fast approaching, Gorham invited multimedia artist Dozie Kanu to create the brand’s first project for Milan Design Week, essentially giving the artist carte blanche to build whatever he wanted. , in turn taking Kanu on a sort of journey through his own family history. . The Houston-born artist was inspired by various images from Ghanaian photographic negatives collected by the Saman Archive, Senegalese architecture, and explorations of his own Nigerian lineage, the result being large-scale, site-specific work replete with of quirky details, from floor lamps made with drums and washing machine parts to monumental walls constructed of painted wicker and steel and topped with glass brick trim. The end result was just as striking and expressive as the fragrance itself. The DoubleJ The DoubleJ wallpaper at Apophis Club.Photo: Mariela Medina

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vogue.com/article/milan-design-week-2023-highlights The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos