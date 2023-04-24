The Queen wanted the coronation robe to reflect emblems from around the world

Queen Elizabeth II was adamant her historic 1953 coronation robe had to represent the countries around the world she ruled.

The elaborately embroidered satin dress, created by British fashion designer Sir Norman Hartnell, is considered one of the most important examples of 20th century design.

It features a criss-cross effect with an iconographic scheme of floral emblems in gold and silver thread and pastel colored silks.

The satin dress, created by Sir Norman Hartnell, is considered one of the most important examples of 20th century design (Aaron Chown/PA)

The embroideries are arranged in three scalloped and graduated tiers edged with alternating lines of gold bugle beads, rhinestones and pearls.

Sir Norman said the Queen made it clear she did not want to wear a dress bearing the crests of Britain’s four nations without those of the dominions where she was also monarch.

The design process began in October 1952, after Sir Norman was personally approached by the monarch, having already designed her wedding dress almost exactly five years previously.

He produced a total of nine sketches, with the Queen selecting the eighth but asking for more color to be added rather than just silver embroidery.

Writing in his autobiography, Sir Norman said he spent several days in solitary confinement in Windsor Forest brainstorming.

“In total, I created nine different designs that started out in almost stark simplicity and worked their way into elaboration,” he writes.

The Coronation Dress (Royal Collection Trust/PA)

“I preferred the latter, but naturally did not express my opinion when I submitted these paintings to Her Majesty.”

Sir Norman later recounted how he had sought out the four flowers of the United Kingdom; the Tudor stood for England, the thistle for Scotland and the Irish shamrock, but had been chastised for believing the Welsh emblem should be a daffodil.

” ‘A daffodil !’ cried Garter (King of Arms). “Under no circumstances will I give you a daffodil. I will give you the correct emblem of Wales, which is the leek,” he wrote.

The Queen on her coronation day – June 2, 1953 (PA)

“The leek I agreed upon was a most admirable vegetable, full of historical significance and undoubtedly health-enhancing properties, but hardly known for its beauty.

“Couldn’t he allow me to use the most graceful daffodil instead?” “No, Hartnell. You gotta have the leek,” Garter said adamantly.

The final design, shown by Sir Norman to the Queen at Sandringham, included: the maple leaf for Canada; The Wattle flower for Australia; the fern for New Zealand; Protea for South Africa; Lotus flower for India and Ceylon, and wheat, cotton and jute for Pakistan.

The dress has been kept in immaculate condition (PA)

The Queen remained monarch of Canada, Australia and New Zealand for the rest of her life and a number of other Commonwealth realms, but South Africa, Sri Lanka (formerly Ceylon listen)) and Pakistan later became republics.

Elizabeth II was never queen of India, which became a republic before taking the throne, but the country remained in the Commonwealth.

The silk for the dress was produced at Lady Hart Dyke’s silk farm at Lullingstone Castle, Kent, and was woven by Warner and Sons in Essex.

It took 3,500 hours for a team of 12 seamstresses, using 18 types of gold thread, to complete the Queen’s embroidered cipher and border of wheat ears and olive branches, which symbolize prosperity and the peace.

Sir Norman became the first fashion designer to be knighted when he received the honor at the time of the Silver Jubilee in 1977, shortly before his death in 1979.

The dress was made available to the public in July last year to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Queen then wore the dress to receptions at Buckingham Palace and the Palace of Holyroodhouse as well as to the Openings of Parliament in New Zealand, Australia and Ceylon in 1954, ensuring she was seen throughout the Commonwealth.

The historic item is now part of the Royal Collection, but was made available to the public in July last year, to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.