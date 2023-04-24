Retailers from around the world will tackle sustainability at an upcoming conference in Spain

Global fashion retailers gathered in Barcelona this week will discuss how they are responding to pressure from regulators and consumers to switch to more sustainable designs while reversing falling sales in Europe.
Executives from companies such as Chinese fast-fashion retailer Shein, Spain’s Mango and Ireland’s Primark are among attendees at the World Retail Congress, one of the industry’s largest annual conferences.
They will discuss the challenges facing their businesses as inflation pushes consumers in Europe and elsewhere to cut spending. Stricter European regulations will also be present.
The European Commission is developing new textile waste rules that will make companies responsible for managing the waste created by their products.
There is growing pressure from regulators on the fast fashion model that relies on high volumes and affordable prices, said Valerie Boiten, policy officer at the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, a nongovernmental organization that works with H&M, Inditex , Mango, Primark, and Zalando.
Consumers in the European Union throw away around 5.8 million tonnes of textiles each year, according to the European
Environmental Agency.
The current model is doomed if you factor in climate change and resource scarcity, Boiten said.
There is a business case for making the fashion industry more circular, she added, but it will rely on creating multiple revenue streams from existing products. The EU is trying to move to a circular economy, or one in which industries reuse and recycle materials rather than using limited resources to make new products.
While companies like Inditex, owner of Zara, show no signs of slowing production, they are instead looking to use less water and energy, and more recycled textiles.
Brands like H&M, Zara and Uniqlo have started selling clothing repair services in some of their stores. At its Bat-tersea power station store in London, Uniqlo also sells worn-out jeans and shirts patched with Japanese-inspired sashiko embroidery, at a premium to new clothes.
This month, Zara launched its first women’s collection made from recycled textiles supplied by Circ, an American company in which Inditex and Bill Gates have invested. Circ has a technology that separates the cotton from the polyester in old clothes to create a new fabric.
Decathlon, the world’s largest sporting goods retailer, sells repair services, parts and tools for people to repair their own bikes, tents and kayaks.
The equation we’re trying to solve is how to keep growing while reducing our carbon footprint, Fouad Latrech, chief technology officer at Decathlon, told Reuters.
Retailers are working with local authorities towards an EU law that will require member states to collect textile waste separately by January 1, 2025. Companies such as Decathlon, Mango, Inditex and IKEA recently formed an association in Spain for textile management. waste.
Any retailer that doesn’t think about sustainability and how that translates into all aspects of their brand, and across the entire value chain, is asleep at the wheel, said Emma Beckmann, EMEA President of the firm. Landor & Fitch brand consultancy.
