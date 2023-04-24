Students spark conversation on cultural appreciation in fashion | Way of life

Students came together in honor of Asian, Pacific Islander, South Asian, American Heritage Month and spoke about the misuse of cultural fashion in everyday life and shared their experiences with cultural appropriation in general.
Teach-In Fashion Appropriation was part of the mosaic colors APISAA: Piecing Together Our Diverse Stories, which is an ongoing program hosted by the Asian Pacific American Resource Center that allows community members to share their stories and their culture while societal challenges to promote better understanding.
They spoke not only of general definitions, but also of specific examples of people who carried clothes of certain areas imperceptibly. These areas included Afghanistan, Palestine, India, Vietnam, East Asia, Pacific Islands and more.
Another thing that was discussed was the difference between appropriation and appreciation, which has different meanings depending on the person.
Janelle Viste, a fourth-year women’s and gender studies student who works at APARC and helped organize the event, described appropriation as using something without meaning.
Puka shells have a lot of cultural significance to Pacific Island communities, but it’s a really big 2000s trend and half the time it’s associated with the 2000s rather than Pacific Island culture, Viste said.
Another of the APARC facilitators, Anjali Acharya, a graduate student in the counseling program, explained that ownership takes cultures away.
Cultural appropriation is what happens when people, usually in a position of power in their identity, move away from communities and cultures and use their symbols as a trend or a fashion statement or something superficial, said Acharya.
Acharya went on to define appreciation as something that comes from a place of respect.
If the intention of using a cultural symbol is respectful and done with an open mind, without bias and in a place of learning, then I feel like it’s cultural appreciation, Acharya said.
Organizing this type of event is a way to raise awareness of an issue that some may be contributing to unknowingly. As certain aesthetics begin to become popular, such as Japanese looks from anime or Korean looks from the rise of K-popit is even more crucial to talk about ownership.
Events like these promote education and awareness and begin to develop critical awareness in students so they can recognize the cultures and communities around them and how to treat them with respect, Acharya said.
Audience member Erykah Edora, a dual major in animation and sociology, said that while these words may be common, not everyone knows what they mean, which is why events like these are crucial.
Just because it comes up often doesn’t mean people are aware of or have really internalized these ideas or even know clearly what these ideas are. Many people don’t know the difference between ownership and appreciation, Edora said.
After the initial presentation, the hosts opened the discussion. They also had falafel, Turkish delight, and aguas frescas available to students.