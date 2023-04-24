Horns lands 6-foot-11 Virginia transfer Kadin Shedrick





AUSTIN (KXAN) After three seasons of painting for the Virginia Cavaliers, 6-foot-11 Kadin Shedrick will be a Texas Longhorn. One of the few impact post players in the transfer portal, Shedrick said on “Field of 68” Podcast by Jeff Goodman Sunday he comes to 40 Acres with two years of eligibility. MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date with sports stories like these and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters Shedrick visited Duke and Missouri with Texas and said he was looking to show more of his offensive game with the Longhorns. “I’m a better shooter than I’ve been able to show, and I’m a better decision maker,” Shedrick said. “I wanted to go where I didn’t have a short leash. I want to play for free. With Dylan Disu announcing his return to the Longhorns on Sunday, the addition of Shedrick gives the Longhorns an extremely athletic tandem in the frontcourt for Rodney Terry’s first official season as head coach. Shedrick said he spoke to some Longhorn players, including Timmy Allen and Disu, about playing ball at UT. Shedrick has averaged 6.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game for the Cavaliers this season, starting in 15 of their 30 games. He was a 65% field goal shooter and shot nearly 80% from the foul line. “I want to compete for a Big 12 championship,” Shedrick said. “I just went with my guy. Texas had a significant history with the greats and taking them to the next level, and I just thought Texas was a better opportunity.

