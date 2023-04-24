Fashion
Late goal puts Atlanta United past Chicago in spectacular fashion
It was a costly game for Atlanta United. Giakouamkis had to be substituted early in the second half with an apparent hamstring injury for the second game in a row. He was preceded as a needed substitute by goalkeeper Quentin Westberg who failed to return in the second half with a knee injury. He was replaced by Clément Diop
There is no time to heal. Not only does the transfer window close on Monday night if the team needs to sign another goalkeeper, but they will host Memphis in a US Open Cup game on Wednesday and return to MLS play in Nashville on Saturday.
At that time, there is pressure not to get injured because there is a curse on this club? said Diop. Seems like every goalkeeper gets injured this year.
Pineda fielded a strong squad with Giakoumakis back at striker after suffering a slight hamstring strain in last week’s draw at Toronto, Thiago Almada in attacking midfield after missing Toronto’s game in due to an undisclosed injury, and Luiz Araujo and Derrick Etienne on the wings. Matheus Rossetto and Santiago Sosa anchored the midfield with Brooks Lennon and Andrew Gutman at full-backs, Miles Robinson and Purata at centre-backs and Westberg in goal.
Giakoumakis opened the scoring in the 13th minute when he put in a close range cross from Lennon, who sprinted over 40 yards to catch a pass from Almada, who hit it from inside the half Atlanta United’s defense. Lennon reached for the ball as it crossed the baseline and passed through the center of the box to Giakoumakis, who took a throw-in before firing successfully to give Atlanta United a 1-0 lead. It was Lennon’s third assist. Almada was also credited with an assist, his sixth. According to Opta, Giakoumakis became the second player in MLS history to score in each of his first five starts, joining Taylor Twellman, who scored in his first six in 2002.
The rest of the half and most of the second was not an example of Atlanta United’s best football. It was often sloppy with the ball, especially in midfield, and there wasn’t much movement from the wingers to create passing opportunities.
Frustration because I felt we didn’t play our best game, Pineda said. We probably have one of the worst I’ve seen, especially on the ball. We never had a rhythm on the ball, we were never really able to string together the right sequences of passes in possession. There were moments in the first half. But admittedly, we lost control for the vast majority of the game. So I was frustrated with that.
Westberg was sent off after saying he landed awkwardly on his right knee during warm-ups. The same knee was affected during the match and started to swell, which is why Diop replaced Westberg. It was Diops’ debut with Atlanta United. Westberg replaced Brad Guzan as a starter two games ago after Guzan suffered an injury at MCL that was expected to sideline him for at least 10 weeks. Diop is Atlanta United’s only healthy goalkeeper.
Pined had planned to get Giakoumakis off the ground in the 60th minute. But was forced to do so in the 58th minute with what appeared to be a recurring problem with his left hamstring. He was replaced by Miguel Berry. Caleb Wiley also replaced Etienne. Machop Chol came on for Almada in the 68th minute in what was another expected sub as Atlanta United looked for a way to break the pressure from Chicago. Atlanta United struggled to hold onto the ball long enough to drive the ball into Chicago’s half for long stretches early in the second half. Ibarra replaced Araujo in the 80th minute.
I think a lot of things were a bit sloppy at times, Etienne said. They were trapping, and then sometimes the race could be too early or too late. We just weren’t at our best today.
Chicago got their deserved equalizer when Ibarra made a sloppy pass that split Atlanta United’s center backs near midfield. Przyzbylko was offside but that didn’t matter as the pass was played by an Atlanta United player. Przyzbylko ran for the ball and beat Diop.
And then, to Chicago manager Ezra Hendrickson’s shock and Purata’s surprise, referee Victor Rivas has nine minutes of added time on the board.
So that’s something I have to go back and watch and see where those minutes are coming from, Hendrickson said.
Rather than settle for the draw, Atlanta United was finally able to work with the Chicago press and move forward.
A Purata header was repelled by Chicago’s Chris Brady in the dying seconds. At the next corner, the ball bounced off Purata and was placed by the Chicago player. Purata walked away to celebrate.
They were laughing about it, but I don’t care if the team wins, Purata said. It’s a last minute goal so I was so happy for the team, even though we didn’t play well. We all know that. But the only important thing is that we never stopped fighting.
Atlanta United 2023 MLS Schedule
February 25 Atlanta United 2, San Jose Earthquakes 1
March 4 Atlanta United 1, Toronto FC 1
March 11 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte FC 0
March 18 Atlanta United 5, Portland 1
March 25 Columbus 6, Atlanta United 1
April 1 Atlanta United 1, New York Red Bulls 0
April 8 Atlanta United 1, New York City FC 1
April 15 Atlanta United 2, Toronto FC 2
April 23 Atlanta United 2, Chicago Fire FC 1
April 29 at Nashville SC, 1:30 p.m., Fox
May 6 at Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.
May 13 vs. Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.
May 17 vs. Colorado Rapids, 7:30 p.m.
May 20 at Chicago Fire FC, 8:30 p.m.
May 27 at Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m.
May 31 vs. New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m., FS1
June 3 at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
June 10 vs. DC United, 7:30 p.m.
June 21 vs. New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.
June 24 at the New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.
July 2 vs. Philadelphia Union, 4 p.m., Fox
July 8 at CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
July 12 at New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m.
July 15 vs. Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m., FS1
August 20 at Seattle Sounders, 10:30 p.m.
Aug. 26 vs. Nashville SC, 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 30 vs. FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
September 2 at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
September 16 vs. Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.
September 20 at DC United, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 23 c. CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
October 4 at the Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 7 vs. Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 21 at FC Cincinnati, TBD
