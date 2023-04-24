Fashion
Fit for a King: Charles III’s Majestic Dress Sense
For a person who all his long life has been a full-time target for photographers, there are remarkably few photos of poorly dressed King Charles.
I hear some teasing from the back. The king has often been presented, or typed, as stiff and clumsy. Whether this characterization is correct is for others to judge. What’s clear is that it obscured the fact that he’s an exceptionally good dresser that’s totally classic without being boring.
This is made truer, not less, by the fact that he lacks the supernatural physical confidence (and size) of his father Philip, on whom average clothes looked good and good clothes looked great. Charles’ clothes need to do a little work.
But not that much work. Look at him as a wiry, fit young man in his polo kit. Whisper it: the guy was, pitcher ears and all, a little hot. Had he kept the beard he periodically sported in the 1970s, he might have kept the temperature higher for longer. The mustaches suited his fair skin and paired perfectly with hunting tweeds or a navy blazer. There’s still time, Your Majesty, if protocol allows modern royal facial hair.
Charles’ clothes always fit very well. When he was young and skinny, that would have been relatively easy to pull off, but it remains just as true today. Even his ski and shooting kits are fitted and, on tours in tropical countries, his safari shirts showed attention to proportion.
But it’s in evening wear that the King stands out. He’s walking proof of the power of the much-neglected double-breasted suit to make an older man look good. Properly cut as the Kings infallibly are, the shoulders are wide enough to be flattering but not wide enough to appear military or overly formal. The costume’s skirt hides any bump around the hips and seat. The lines of the suit draw attention to the head.
Again, the costume must be carefully chosen and cut. To see how horribly fake a double-breasted suit can look, check out almost any photograph of Conservative politician Jacob Rees-Mogg, whose tailor is obviously a labor agent.
Anti-royalist readers will complain that the king deserves no praise for his presentation, as he is wealthy and has someone who dresses him. The money point is pretty weak: If someone with wealth and vanity could dress well, the world would be very different. And if everyone with a valet could dress well, the other male royals would dress better and more imaginatively (looking at you, Prince William).
And the king, for all his formality, dresses imaginatively. His ties are uniformly both good and fun, and fit well while obviously not matching with his pocket squares. His club ties (thick diagonal stripes) are particularly well chosen. It’s hard to pair a striped tie with a chalk-striped suit, but the king regularly pulls it off, occasionally throwing in a striped shirt to add an extra degree of difficulty. Pocket squares tend to be polka dot or checkered and pull color into the tie. He also likes to wear a flower on his lapel, a decorative tradition that needs to be revived. The evidence that Charles has fun dressing up, a trait common to all great dressers, is strong.
Does he make mistakes? Of course. He has a weakness for bright suits that escape him. They don’t go well with a fair complexion and dark hair. But the years have largely solved this problem by turning her hair gray. He also lacks his father’s talent for more casual clothing. He doesn’t seem to have quite mastered the shirt without the tie; the collar points are everywhere. Pinky signet rings are silly and pretentious, truly the least attractive male jewelry possible, even when the badge is regal. The king only gets a pass because his ring, inherited from his uncle, has sentimental value.
By far the best feature of Kings clothes, however, is that he continues to wear them because they are of high quality, and age and use give them a beautiful patina. The best-known case is with his shoes, where he goes beyond standard resoling and patches the uppers (a Tokyo craftsman, Masatomo Sato, has been applying what he calls the Charles patch for years). Nothing is more beautiful than the shine and shape of an antique and impeccably maintained pair of oxfords or brogues. The decades-old Kings herringbone overcoat also held its shape, thank you. If there is a lesson to be learned from the clothes of kings, it is to choose wool, leather and silk, take care of your things and wear them forever.
Finding, perfecting and sticking to a successful approach to dressing signals the very kind of self-confidence Kings critics have accused him of lacking. Plus, it’s a good metaphor for the character traits needed for modern royalty. What a king stands for is clearer than what he meant to do. Either way, though, King Charles can be trusted to look good doing it.
