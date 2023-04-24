Fashion
Men’s tennis falls to Northwestern on senior day
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) — Michigan State men’s tennis fell to 26th-ranked Northwestern, 6-1, in its regular-season finale Sunday afternoon at the MSU Indoor Tennis Center.
MSU fell to 10-13 (3-6 B1G), while Northwestern moved to 19-8 (7-2 B1G). Sunday’s game marked the last career home game for the Spartan seniors. Kazuki Matsuno And Anthony Perowho were recognized during the game.
Guys, you know coaches. Everyone has become a great friend to me,” Pero said when asked what he missed most about his time in Michigan. More than tennis honestly, tennis the secondary. But doing anything with these guys is a blessing and they are best friends more than anything. So I will definitely miss them.
Like Pero, Matsuno has been separated from two separate training regimes, first with former longtime head coach Gene Orlando and now more recently with his predecessor Harry Jadun.
Matsuno is grateful for the life lessons he learned from being part of the program.
Our former coach Gene Orlando and obviously Harry and Mike this season have just helped me tremendously and developed me as a player but more importantly as a man, Matsuno said with a smile. The biggest takeaway from this experience was simply the community and how the gods have surrounded me with amazing people.
Jadun has a young squad, with talent in their underclasses, but he is grateful for the leadership his two eldest have provided over the years.
They meant a lot and to me and my coaching journey, just two guys I recruited and really first class I recruited here and they graduate, Jadun said. So it’s going to be a little different coaching without them next year, but we really appreciate them and we’re really looking to end this year strong with them.
Northwestern collected the doubles point with wins on courts one and two.
First-year student Ozan Baris and Pero fell in a hard-fought 6-4 game to 61st-placed Steven Forman and Simen Bratholm, while the juniors reed crockery and Matsuno, also playing a tight game against a ranked side, lost 6-4 to 80th-placed Gleb Blekher and Ivan Yatsuk.
Playing at No. 3 in doubles, sophomore Max Sheldon and junior Graydon’s Lair won their fifth straight match together, beating Trice Pickens and Natan Spear, 6-4.
Sheldon earned the Spartans the lone point of the afternoon with a second-overall singles win over the Northwesterns Yatsuk. In a home and away game, Sheldon struggled from falling behind in the opening set to secure a 7-5 first set win before losing their second set 7-6(5). After the Wildcats won the match, the match moved to a tiebreaker super final set, where Sheldon won 10-7 to claim the victory.
Pero also fought in a close match on court four, falling to Pickens 7-6(6), 7-5.
Sunday marked the second straight game the Spartans have faced two ranked doubles teams. Baris also faced a No. 1-ranked opponent in singles for the second straight match, losing 6-4, 6-4 to 60th-ranked Northwesterns Forman.
The Spartans won the No. 7 seed in the Big Ten tournament and will face 10th seed Purdue in the first round of the tournament on Thursday, April 27 at 2 p.m. in Bloomington, Indiana at the Indianas IU Tennis Center. The winner of Thursday’s game will face second seed Michigan on Friday, April 28 at 1:30 p.m. in the quarterfinals. Streaming will be available on B1G+.
MSU picked up a 5-2 road win over the Boilermakers this season on April 14.
