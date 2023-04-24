Kristin Cavallari sizzles in a black mini dress as she steps out at Craig’s in West Hollywood

Kristin Cavallari took some time out from her busy life to have a little fun on Saturday night.

The mum-of-three was spotted looking amazing as she made her way to Craig’s, West Hollywood’s celebrity hotspot.

The Back to the Beach podcast host, 36, put on a very long display in a plunging little black mini dress that showed off her toned legs.

The dress also showed plenty of cleavage with its plunging neckline and cutouts.

The Very Cavallari alum – who is looking for a “normal” man – kept her makeup fresh and minimalist and pulled her blonde hair back into a high ponytail.

Sizzle! Kristin Cavallari took some time out from her busy life to have a little fun on Saturday night as she stepped out of the famous West Hollywood hot spot Craig’s

The Truly Simple author carried a black quilted handbag with a gold chair strap.

She accessorized with simple hoops and a bracelet on each wrist.

Her beige strappy sandals featured high heels that showed off her very toned legs.

The outing comes the day after the Laguna Beach alum was spotted at LAX arriving on a flight from Nashville.

Kristin has revealed she’s been dating again and having fun, and when it comes to the kind of man she’s looking for, it’s “normal”.

And she also said she likes her men to be big, adding, “I like a real man, like a big man.”

It’s a topic she also talked about on Wednesday’s episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show.

“It’s the first time in my life that I’ve really been out,” the Hills alum said.

Little black dress: The Back to the Beach podcast host, 36, put on a very long display in a plunging little black mini dress that showed off her toned legs

Sky high heels: The dress also showed off a lot of cleavage with its plunging neckline and cutouts

Dating: This comes after she recently revealed she was dating again during her appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show

Romance: When Hudson asked what she was looking for in a man, she said, ‘I’m looking for someone so confident, so comfortable in their own skin, and I really want a boyfriend, someone one I can laugh and have fun with.’

When Hudson asked what she was looking for in a man, she replied, “I’m looking for someone so confident, so comfortable in their own skin, and I really want a boyfriend, someone with who I can laugh and have fun.”

The True Comfort author also said she isn’t sharing any information about anyone she might be dating until it’s serious.

Kristen is a devoted mother to her sons Camden, 10, and Jaxon, eight, and daughter Saylor, seven, whom she shares with ex-husband Jay Cutler, 39.

And she’s not letting them go the same way she did – starring in a reality show while still in high school.

“See, I’m a mother first and that’s what I do,” she said, adding that it was difficult for her children to get on TV before they turned 18.

“You know, I think I want them to be kids for as long as possible,” she said.

Her Friday statements about her children’s future in reality television were also discussed on the show.

“It’s pretty tough being in high school and doing all the things you do as a kid, so focus on that,” she said.