How Tekla brought ‘silent luxury’ into the home

Tekla

When the world went crazy, the role of home became more important, says Kristoffer Juhl, co-founder of Swedish textile brand Tekla, sitting in front of a row of pinstriped pajamas while talking to me via Zoom. We’re talking a few weeks before the brand’s new flagship store opens in Copenhagen and he’s of course referring to the long periods of lockdown in which the average living space has suddenly taken on the role of an office, inspired by Joe Wicks office space. training and quarantine area. Being nice seemed more important than ever, and Tekla was perfectly positioned to take advantage of the WFH boom.

Founded in 2017, the idea has always been to create eco-friendly and design-driven products that make your life more enjoyable. Textiles play an important role here; whether it’s because it dries you out when you get out of the shower or whether it’s the sheets on your skin that make you feel safe and comforted,” Juhl tells me. “We trigger a lot of things, but we’re still part of this general trend of consumers valuing the space they inhabit and wanting to invest more in it. No one could have predicted that people would soon be wearing the brand’s bathrobes at Copenhagen Fashion Week, but no one could have predicted much of what has happened in recent years.

Tekla’s new store in Copenhagen opened its doors this weekend. Built inside a 1930s building once owned by Danish publisher and modernist Egmont Petersen, the brick-and-mortar space acts as the first embodiment of what Juhl calls the Tekla universe. In six years, they’ve established themselves as one of the arbiters of minimalist textiles, offering plain robes, linen sheets and mohair blankets to flaunt on Instagram feeds as well as towel racks and sofas; you will find the brand tagged on the grids of Alexa Chung and Harry Styles. Now customers can have a tactile experience of the Futura-font world. The team is as stressed as it is excited by the prospect.

Honestly, everyone at Tekla has been in the [Easter] vacation knowing they were returning to the calm before the storm, says Juhl. I think everyone just wants to make sure that if there’s a way to help improve it, they’re willing to do it.

With an IRL store come customers who, through touch, can “try before they buy”. That’s why the brand has focused on creating textiles that are flawless for their functionality, and not relying solely on fashion credibility. Their towels are cut from 100% organic, Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certified cotton and woven with 600 gram terry cloth for a soft, thick feel. Linen sheets are made with premium French linen for breathability, while their covers are produced in Portugal and Lithuania by expert craftsmen, their website says. The pieces are high quality and equally robustly priced, the type that will have you thinking about which color pinstripe sleepwear to buy for longer than you thought.

Teklas’ rise could easily (and dismissively enough) be attributed solely to what happened, or rather, didn’t happen during the pandemic. But co-founder Charlie Hedin’s idea came long before homewares dominated design discourse. Hedin, of Acne Studios and former Eytys, struggled to find home textiles that combined his passion for design and sustainable practices (Tekla recently achieved B Corp status). He came to Juhl a longtime friend whom he met while working with Hedins’ sister for jewelry designer Sophie Bille Brahe with the idea and invitation to be his partner. He had the idea of ​​his own needs; textiles that are [fashionably] relevant and available wherever you are in the world didn’t really exist. You had to find a local heritage brand to buy and it’s a bit of a blue ocean. It took a few years of grafting to fully establish. We were on the phone together 24/7,” laughs Juhl. I think some people would say it’s completely unhealthy, the relationship we had at the time. But that’s kind of what it takes to get things started.

We were one of the first wholesale resellers of Teklas, launching them in 2019, just two years after their inception, says Ella Joel, s buyer of household goods. After branching out into homewares the previous year, the retailer’s offering took on an aesthetic twist when stocking Tekla. Positioned alongside fashion behemoths like Gucci and Missoni, which offered more eclectic ceramics and tableware, the Copenhagen-based label stood out with its austere minimalism like a Donald Judd sculpture.

They were one of the first brands to cover the Scandi fashion/lifestyle crossover in the housewares space and have always had such a strong point of difference, says Joel. The launch was incredibly popular and has remained so ever since. The concept of dressing gowns and pajamas matching towels and housewares has been so successful. As one of the key brands in our own entry into the homewares industry, we worked closely with them to ensure the right product was released at the right time. There’s such demand for their core product, so we’re making sure it’s always available, along with exclusive colorways and sets.

There’s a reason Tekla has been snapped up by luxury (and mostly fashion-focused) retailers. Along with its design-centric philosophy, the textile company has aligned itself with fashionable brands. First there was a partnership (now ongoing) with Stssy, of which Hedin has been a longtime fan. Jacquemus was another spirited collaboration; the French fashion house produces catnip for millennials seeking Instagram likes. Outside the realm of fashion was John Pawson, and while not focused on couture, “the godfather of modern minimalism” could be credited with writing the design codes of fashion’s perennial trend. . Three different brand identities, but all with a strong sense of who they are for and the communities that will embrace them.

Tekla x Le Corbusier collaboration at Matches Fashion Tekla

Homewares was one of the few industries to benefit from the pandemic. The now defunct MADE.COM found that more than two-thirds of UK adults shopped for their home online at least once a month in 2020, while 40% of those polled said they had bought from new home accessories throughout lockdown. And with more revenue available to play, the more purchase options there were.

I still see it as a big accelerator of what was already to come, says Juhl. I think even before COVID we were talking about this market trend that home was playing a bigger role [in culture]. I really think people care more than ever about their homes and I don’t see that changing overnight, to be honest.

Although we’re still obsessed with our homes, it’s now the abodes of celebrities taking over social media platforms, chances are you’ve seen Lily Allen and David Harbors’ home tour with Architectural Digest , for example, which has racked up more than five million views on YouTube. And of course the curious has always been popular, but it’s also indicative of the growing interest in the aesthetics of luxury homes. Marry that with today’s buzzword, ‘quiet luxury’, the idea that wealth whispers rather than screams and there’s a (clearly growing) group of people who want to reflect a more affluent lifestyle outside of their closets. Tekla epitomizes this, and it doesn’t matter that their customers are part of this high compensation tier.

I think it’s almost easier to tell what this new wave of luxury isn’t and I don’t think it’s necessarily a price tag. I don’t think it’s showing off, which goes with the traditional way of thinking about luxury,” says Juhl. “We are part of something totally different. I see Tekla as somewhat the spearhead of our category. . After all, who doesn’t want to treat themselves to a nice set of towels?