Fashion
Britney Spears channels Barbie in pink mini dress as she opens up about keeping ‘boundaries’
Britney Spears channels Barbie in pink mini dress as she talks about maintaining ‘balance and boundaries’ to stay ‘clean and healthy’
Britney Spears channeled the Barbie vibes on Sunday when she posted a new Instagram video of herself modeling a pink minidress.
The 41-year-old pop star who recently had fans worried after dancing around in a skimpy snakeskin bikini bottom showed off her curves in the low-cut design as she posed outside.
Spears appeared to be enjoying the sunshine at home, smiling for the camera with her blonde hair styled and sporting a cross-shaped pearl necklace.
The Stronger singer wrote a lengthy caption under her video, alluding to “balance and boundaries” and being “clean and healthy.”
She began: “In a world where women are so incredibly sensitive, it’s extremely important to keep a balanced pace, otherwise our emotions can take over and we listen to our emotional side”
Pretty in pink: Britney Spears, 41, channeled the Barbie vibes on Sunday when she posted a new Instagram video of herself modeling a pink minidress
Sunday sermon: Singer Stronger wrote a long caption under her video, thinking about ‘balance and boundaries’ and being ‘clean and healthy’
The Britney caption went on to say, “Balance and BOUNDARIES is such a wonderful word for clean, clean and healthy.”
Using her platform to fight ‘bullying’, the Toxic hitmaker told her 41.9 million followers to ‘listen up’.
“In a world where bullying rates are at an all-time high, it’s important to listen to the way we all talk to each other,” she wrote.
“I’ve always been told that happy girls are always the prettiest, but now if you’re happy that’s extremely uncool, two of my girlfriends have kids in school and it’s shocking to see how mean people can be!!!”
Concluding her statement, Spears appeared to proclaim that she never allowed herself to be affected by the cruelty of others.
‘See,’ she wrote, ‘I’ve been blessed, I’ve NEVER HAD A PROBLEM WITH PEOPLE WHO HURT MY FEELINGS OR DEMORALIZE ME OR GO LOWER THAN LOW!!!
“Fortunately, the people have always lived up to my expectations. REMEMBER THE BORDERS!!!”
Her wedding ring was noticeably missing from Britney’s finger, but sources close to the singer are now saying “everything is fine” regarding her marriage to Sam Asghari, 29.
No ring, no problem: Her wedding band was noticeably missing from Britney’s finger, but sources close to the singer now say “everything is fine” regarding her marriage to Sam Asghari, 29.
Recent concerns: The Toxic hitmaker recently left fans worried after dancing in a skimpy snakeskin bikini bottom
All is well: Spears sparked wild speculation that there could be trouble in paradise when she was seen without her sparkler on a recent trip to Hawaii. But the Gimme More hitmaker was quick to deny the rumors in subsequent Instagram videos and soon started wearing her ring again.
Spears sparked widespread speculation that there could be trouble in paradise when she was seen without her sparkler on a recent trip to Hawaii.
But the Gimme More hitmaker was quick to deny the rumors in subsequent Instagram videos and soon started wearing her ring again.
A rep for Sam also denied those concerns, saying, “Sam doesn’t have any marital issues.” He just took off his ring because he’s making a movie.
According to IMDb, his Grand Death Lotto project is currently in production, despite apparently being filmed in Atlanta, but he was seen running errands without his ring late last month.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-12005787/Britney-Spears-channels-Barbie-pink-mini-dress-opens-maintaining-boundaries.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Economic and political factors behind the acceleration of dedollarization
- We asked ChatGPT to list the worst Bollywood movies: Do we agree?
- Women’s Golf in ninth place after first day of WAC Championship
- Britney Spears channels Barbie in pink mini dress as she opens up about keeping ‘boundaries’
- West Texas educators and employers struggle to train and retain workers
- Apple iOS 17 update coming in June: Here’s what you can expect from the latest iPhone software.
- Winnipeg father devastated by son’s overdose as RCMP warn of opioid-related drugs in The Pas
- Will the largest bird flu epidemic in history lead to a human pandemic?
- Earthquake: New York state earthquake strikes residents of eastern Ontario
- Snow forecast with winter showers across the UK ahead of the first public holiday weekend in May | british news
- After prom entertainment grows | Southeast Iowa Union
- Buckeye Wheelchair Games helps veterans stay active