Britney Spears channels Barbie in pink mini dress as she opens up about keeping ‘boundaries’

Britney Spears channeled the Barbie vibes on Sunday when she posted a new Instagram video of herself modeling a pink minidress.

The 41-year-old pop star who recently had fans worried after dancing around in a skimpy snakeskin bikini bottom showed off her curves in the low-cut design as she posed outside.

Spears appeared to be enjoying the sunshine at home, smiling for the camera with her blonde hair styled and sporting a cross-shaped pearl necklace.

The Stronger singer wrote a lengthy caption under her video, alluding to “balance and boundaries” and being “clean and healthy.”

She began: “In a world where women are so incredibly sensitive, it’s extremely important to keep a balanced pace, otherwise our emotions can take over and we listen to our emotional side”

The Britney caption went on to say, “Balance and BOUNDARIES is such a wonderful word for clean, clean and healthy.”

Using her platform to fight ‘bullying’, the Toxic hitmaker told her 41.9 million followers to ‘listen up’.

“In a world where bullying rates are at an all-time high, it’s important to listen to the way we all talk to each other,” she wrote.

“I’ve always been told that happy girls are always the prettiest, but now if you’re happy that’s extremely uncool, two of my girlfriends have kids in school and it’s shocking to see how mean people can be!!!”

Concluding her statement, Spears appeared to proclaim that she never allowed herself to be affected by the cruelty of others.

‘See,’ she wrote, ‘I’ve been blessed, I’ve NEVER HAD A PROBLEM WITH PEOPLE WHO HURT MY FEELINGS OR DEMORALIZE ME OR GO LOWER THAN LOW!!!

“Fortunately, the people have always lived up to my expectations. REMEMBER THE BORDERS!!!”

Her wedding ring was noticeably missing from Britney’s finger, but sources close to the singer are now saying “everything is fine” regarding her marriage to Sam Asghari, 29.

Spears sparked widespread speculation that there could be trouble in paradise when she was seen without her sparkler on a recent trip to Hawaii.

But the Gimme More hitmaker was quick to deny the rumors in subsequent Instagram videos and soon started wearing her ring again.

A rep for Sam also denied those concerns, saying, “Sam doesn’t have any marital issues.” He just took off his ring because he’s making a movie.

According to IMDb, his Grand Death Lotto project is currently in production, despite apparently being filmed in Atlanta, but he was seen running errands without his ring late last month.