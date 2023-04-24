The Coachella fashion trends that predict what we’ll be wearing this festival season





Coachella has wrapped up for 2023 and the Californian festival has once again hit the headlines for daring fashion looks. Taking place over two weekends and headlined by Blink-182, Frank Ocean, Bad Bunny and Blackpink, the festival is famous for attracting celebrities and influencers – this year stars such as Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Lil Nas X and Camila Cabello all descended on the desert event. So what trends did we see at the festival and how will they continue into the 2023 festival season? double jeans Willow Smith performing at Coachella (Amy Harris/AP) Pop-punk icon Willow Smith donned double denim for her set at the Desert Festival. Ultra-cropped shorts and a sleeveless top, accessorized with denim trailing straps, gave the Texan tuxedo a modern twist. Denim might seem like a heavy choice for a potentially hot festival weekend, so take inspiration from Smith and opt for shorts and sleeveless tops. Bold sheer One of the sexiest trends to show up at Coachella this year were edgy looks. Showing how versatile the sheer trend is, model Irina Shayk wore a goth-inspired sheer black maxi dress with chunky boots, while Wednesday actress Jenna Ortega opted for a combination of a sequined t-shirt and of sneakers. Colorful hook Love Islanders Tasha Ghouri and Indiyah Polack have both styled a trend that’s sure to be big this festival season: colorful crochet looks. While bohemian-inspired crochet outfits have been popular at Coachella for years, Ghouri and Polack gave us a fresh take on the trend by opting for bright, summery colors and matching sets. Y2K mode Flo Milli at Coachella (Amy Harris/AP) Our obsession with 2000s-inspired fashion doesn’t seem to let up. Rapper Flo Milli wore a denim miniskirt and a multicolored bikini with the bottom sticking out underneath – reminiscent of the trend of thongs sticking out of pants and skirts in the 2000s. Kali Uchis (Amy Harris/AP) Singer Kali Uchis also appears to have taken inspiration from Y2K fashion, performing in blue sequined low-rise pants. 70s inspired Model Alessandra Ambrosio was one of many festival goers to take inspiration from 70s fashion for her look. For one day, she wore red bell bottoms and a colorful crop top, giving the ensemble a western touch with the addition of a cowboy hat. Lewis OfMan at Coachella (Amy Harris/AP) Similarly, singer Lewis OfMan wore a trendy leather jacket inspired by the era. Maybe ’70s-inspired outerwear will be all the rage this festival season, when warm days turn to cooler nights.

