Lionel Richie’s daughter Sofia Richie’s wedding dress featured a hidden message – did you notice?





Sofia Richie may have worn three bespoke Chanel dresses for her wedding to Elliot Grainge in the South of France, but one of them had a very thoughtful design dedicated to the happy couple. Lionel Richie’s daughter walked down the aisle in a “simpler” bodycon dress than she originally envisioned, she said. vogue. It featured eye-catching iridescent white sequins, an open back and a crossover neckline inspired by Chanel’s Fall 2023 collection. Upon closer inspection, the lace fabric had two heart designs, one on the bodice and one on the facing skirt, a design designed to symbolize the bond between Sofia and Elliot. But even more hidden was the tribute to her relationship with Elliot, who she describes as “the man of my dreams”, inside her dress. The bride had Chanel embroider their initials “S&E” along with their wedding date into the blue yarn fabric as her “something blue.” This follows the likes of Meghan Markle and Nicola Peltz who also chose secret blue tributes inside their wedding dresses. “I’ve always had this vision of the big princess dress, and getting big, but as I got older I realized I wanted something a little simpler,” the bride explains. “Maybe simple isn’t the right word because my dress is definitely not simple!” LOOK:Simone Biles says ‘I do’ as she marries NFL star Jonathan Owens in a stunning wedding dress Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge got married in France this weekend Photos from the fittings of her three wedding outfits reveal that the 24-year-old model started her wedding celebrations with a high-necked, long-sleeved dress with beaded fringe. Sofia said the rehearsal dinner dress looked like “a work of art” and revealed her fears of ruining the delicate features of the dress. WATCH: 9 of the most amazing celebrity weddings “I’m scared to move because I don’t want to mess up a single pearl,” she said. After saying “yes” at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, Sofia swapped her long, flattering wedding dress for a classic Chanel mini dress for the afterparty. Along with a structured bodice, he sported chunky straps, a layered skirt and the Chanel camellia, and she finished her outfit with low-heeled pumps by the same designer perfect for dancing with friends and family. MORE WEDDINGS: Smiling Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg is striking in unexpected first bridal jumpsuit photos Read more HELLO! American stories here

