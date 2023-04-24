ICYMI, Simone Biles and Sofia Richie married the man of their dreams on the same day





Instagram/Rachel Taylor of @RaeTay Photography The girls are getting married! In case you missed it, over the weekend, Simone Biles and Sofia Richie said “yes” to their longtime partners. To make this news even more heartwarming, the two ladies got married on the same day: April 22. They did it in completely different corners of the world. Let’s start with our favorite Olympian. Biles and her love Jonathan Owens tied the knot in a sweet and relaxed ceremony at the Houston courthouse. She shared the news with a message, with the caption “Yes” and “officially Owens.” Mr Owens also shared her own photos with the caption ‘My person, forever’, which she jumped to in the comments saying ‘love you hubby’. He wore a taupe suit and white loafers while she wore a tiered backless dress with a high, slightly curled ponytail. After having a bachelorette getaway to Belize and a lovely bridal shower a few weeks ago, Biles, in an Instagram Q&A with fans, clarified that it was actually one of two ceremonies and even the bands they wore were not their official rings. They bought some from Amazon but are saving their chosen bands for the big day. “We will have a wedding in a few weeks, she shared the day after her celebration at the courthouse. We had to get legally married here in the United States since our wedding will be a destination wedding. Although it wasn’t the extravagant wedding they had planned, the photos alone and the love evident in them show a beautiful moment between the couple. The couple met in 2020 and solidified their bond by quarantining together during this time. In February 2022, he proposed to her on Valentine’s Day. As for Sofia Richie, the youngest daughter of singer Lionel Richie, she married her love, Elliot Grainge, during a sumptuous party in the south of France. More specifically, they got married at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes. Big sister Nicole Richie was by her side, helping Sofia prepare for her magical moment. She shared a photo of herself pulling the train out of Sofia’s dress with the caption, “I love you more than anything.” This dress, from Chanel, was one of two haute couture dresses worn by the fashion house’s bride on her big day (a third was worn before the wedding and reception). She said vogue that she believed Elliot would love her look because no one turns her on like he does. I’m so excited to be married just because I’m marrying Elliot,” she told the publication during the final fittings. “I know it sounds so corny, but he’s the man of my dreams. Along with going all out with their style, the couple also celebrated their nuptials with fireworks over the water — and danced the night away. During the ceremony, her famous father, Lionel, escorted her down the aisle. The couple started dating in 2021 and he proposed to her in April 2022. He is said to be family friends for some time as Lionel is friends with Grainge’s father, Sir Lucian Grainge, the Chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group. Elliot is also a musical director. Congratulations to both couples on starting this next chapter of their lives — together.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.essence.com/lifestyle/weddings-simone-biles-sofia-richie/

