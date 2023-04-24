[Photo Story] Sisters On The Runway Holds Annual Fashion Show





Pennsylvania States Sisters on the trail held its annual Spring Fashion Show on Sunday night to raise money for domestic violence prevention and awareness. The students came to HUBs Heritage Hall to support the event and donate to Center Safe, a local nonprofit that provides resources and support for victims of sexual and domestic violence. Our photographers documented the occasion and discovered some of this year’s fashion inspirations. Part of the fashion show included models holding signs with statistics related to domestic violence. More than 12 million women and men are victims of sexual assault, domestic violence or harassment each year in the United States, one of the signs reads. Another sign indicates that more than 75% of women aged 18 to 49 who are victims of abuse have already been abused by the same abuser. A Model, otherwise known as Onward State WriterNina Jeffriessported a Penn State-inspired cut, perfect for a hockey game or a tailgate. Hair clips are back, folks! Another model wore a spring dress in pink, yellow and turquoise pastels. Nearly half of female and male rape victims in the United States have been raped by an acquaintance. 57% of teens know someone who has been physically, sexually or verbally abusive in a romantic relationship. If you haven’t invested in cowboy boots yet, this is your sign. It looks like the patterns are there, people. Stripes, checks and flowers. Two other signs indicate that 18% of female victims of marital rape say their children witnessed the crime and that more than one in three women in the United States have been the victim of rape, physical violence and harassment by a partner respondent. In addition to the fashion show and information panels, there were presentations, raffles and performances.

Colleen is a biology major from York, Pennsylvania, and is one of Onward State’s associate editors. She abuses the ~tilde~ and aspires to be none other than the great Guy Fieri. You can find Colleen filling up her gas tank at Rutters, Pennsylvania’s ~superior~ gas station. Please direct any questions or concerns to [email protected] For hijinks, always.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://onwardstate.com/2023/04/24/photo-story-sisters-on-the-runway-puts-on-annual-fashion-show/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos