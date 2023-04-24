Silicon Valley Stealth Luxury Dress Code

The codes of contemporary Silicon Valley style are best exemplified by two Sams. At one extreme is Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of the now-bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, whose stunning fall from grace may have been heralded all along by his spectacularly bad taste in matters. clothing. At the other end of the spectrum is Sam Altman, the 38-year-old chief executive of OpenAI, the startup behind ChatGPT (perhaps you’ve heard of it?), which Microsoft deemed so valuable that it reached a $10 billion deal.

As the de facto leader of the artificial intelligence revolution, Altman presents himself as an avatar of good ethics and social responsibility, reinforcing this image with a wardrobe of refined and very expensive mesh. Was it a Loro Piana baby cashmere crew neck he recently saw wearing? Well never know for sure and isn’t that the point? That was definitely the point for captains of industry of a previous generation, whose C-suite closets favored fabrics, not flash, pinstripes in the afternoon, as Lisa Birnbach put it. , not the gray t-shirts and jeans like Mark Zuckerberg or the 24/7 peacocking of cryptocracy. Discretion, they knew, is the best part of value and dress. Their modern counterparts may have once eschewed formal wear, but there seems to have been a disruption in the force lately.

Even before the collapse of Silicon Valley banks in March brought renewed scrutiny of tech lords and their spending, stealth power wraps were taking root in Palo Alto. This same week They plain, the century-old pillar of sotto voce elegance, has opened a new boutique in the city. We thought it would be a market that could be very interesting for us, explains Matthieu Garnier, CEO of the North American brand.

Their new Pianas store in Palo Alto. They plain

And for some recent court appearances, Zuckerberg has traded in his signature hoodies for sharp tailoring. In fact, it was the Meta boss who seemed to be on the mood board of embattled TikTok chief Shou Zi Chew as he launched a charm offensive this spring on Capitol Hill. In his smart navy suit and tie, he sought to reassure anxious lawmakers by adopting the uniform of a boring congressional aide.

They’re masters of their field, of the universe, but when it comes to clothes, they just want to fit in, says Josh Peskowitz, a former menswear buyer who is now an operating partner at Untitled Group. , an investment company that focuses on luxury. sector. What I’ve always found interesting about these quote-unquote titans is that most of them just want to dress up so no one laughs at them.

Which doesn’t mean they don’t care about the semiotics of style. They have a keen understanding of the power of iconography. Exhibit A: Steve Jobs’ faux black Issey Miyake turtlenecks remain a must-have for aspiring founders, for better or worse (see: Elizabeth Holmes).

And let’s not forget the army of image consultants and stylists this executive keeps quiet. According to a house manager who has worked for some of the biggest names in Silicon Valley over the past two decades, a number of them employ the services of Hollywood stylist Karla Welch, who is best known for clients like Justin Bieber. (We asked Welch for comment, but she seems to have adopted her clients’ low profile.) They’re downplaying it, the manager says GTC. They don’t want anyone to know that they’re actually focused on looking nicer. And yet they use someone who dresses movie stars.

There’s no denying, however, that these genius boys have grown up. And if they seem to have managed to rehab their sense of style into some sort of old-school expression of #IYKYK luxury, it may be nothing more than a natural evolution of their core values. Practicality has always been the key word, and what could be more practical than a Gap t-shirt? A Brunello Cucinelli t-shirt that lasts forever.

The tech entrepreneur’s mindset hasn’t changed, meaning he doesn’t want to think about his clothes, Peskowitz adds. But wearing pajama pants and Allbirds is unacceptable. The increasing demands of work, on the one hand, make this so. Just like adults in general.

Zuckerberg now needs a versatile wardrobe that can take him from an investor meeting to a soccer game for his kids, from a Senate hearing to a wedding on the Amalfi Coast, to a barbecue in the garden at Sun Valley. The subtle nuances are there, and they need to sink in after 10, 15, 20 years as you grow, your needs increase and your surroundings change, says Victoria Cardenas Hitchcock, an image maker who revamped closets technical staff in some places. like Meta, Apple and Google since the 90s. And don’t overlook the fact that its quality. It looks good.

SuccessionThe resident tech brother of Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgrd), definitely a wealthy, low-key nerd. Graeme Hunter / HBO

Brunello, Zegna, Kiton and Loro Piana have been the silent status symbols of San Francisco’s wealthy for centuries. Much of this has to do with the Bay Area way of life: more hiking and outdoor activities, less theater and late-night dining. It’s a city of sweaters, so cashmere is our number one fiber, says Marin County Hero Shop owner Emily Holt. And it’s a city where there’s also a lot of style shaming. There has always been a more relaxed, casual and understated vibe in terms of luxury clothing.

Therein lies the irony. Although this is a city of disruptors, unicorns and radical problem solvers, compliance is still a must. They have come to realize that standing out, at least in dress, invites eyebrows to rise or, worse, ridicule. Google Jeff Bezos, New Year’s Eve 2021.

In other words, they’re still nerds at heart. These guys work in technology, says Holt. It’s not their job to have the faintest idea of ​​fashion codes. Silicon Valley is not New York.

