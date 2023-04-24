CCS Fashion Students Push Boundaries With Various Capsule Collections At 2023 Show

The College for Creative Studies (CCS) in Detroit recently held its third edition of The Show, a fashion show featuring capsule collections from senior fashion design students.

The collections, created by Jacob Emmett, Jerome Fulton, Mikayla Hoak, Nikki Park, Sofia Proen, Jamaiya Ryan, Cameron Sucaet, Stiven Woznicki and Fulbright Scholar Mehran Musta, were inspired by the personal identities, experiences and diverse talents of the students. The designs incorporated materials such as leather, neoprene, tulle, and snakeskin, and were influenced by everything from the students’ earliest childhood memories to their final adversities.

New era technology, including 3D printing and microchipping, was combined with classic hand sewing techniques to create the designs. Each year, students choose a color that collectively represents their creations to help inform the theme of the show. This year, the group chose Kelly Green to symbolize new possibilities and hope in our ever-changing society.

According to Aki Choklat, Linda Dresner Chair in Fashion Design at CCS,

The belief is that there is always hope for humanity and the sequel will be chaotically brilliant. The mood will reflect what my students are currently feeling and seeing and how they can be the best for their future.

Established in 2015 under the leadership of renowned footwear designer Aki Choklat, the CCS Fashion Accessories Design Program has been heralded as the largest and most equipped fashion accessories design department in the United States. Until last year, the program focused on the design of fashion accessories such as shoes, handbags and small leather goods. With the addition of Antwerp designer Rey Pador as an associate professor and full-time faculty member of the colleges fashion department in 2022, CCS has been able to fully expand its curriculum to include clothing design.

This fair marked the last cohort of fashion accessory design-only students, as the major has now integrated to include apparel design. These students, the last class of pre-fashion clothing integration, exhibited their own clothing designs along with their accessories. The event showcased the incredible talent and diversity of CCS senior fashion design students and their ability to create unique and thought-provoking designs that reflect their personal experiences and identities.

ABOUT JACOB EMMETT

Jacob Emmett is a senior at the College for Creative Studies specializing in fashion accessory design. Longing for an unconventional lifestyle and valuing the human experience, he focuses on organic form with a distressed finish through his garments, visualizing the weathered effect of life. Her senior collection titled TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN draws inspiration from the busy life and challenges ideas of beauty in imperfection, as well as the textured experience surrounding that life. The visual inspiration for his collection came from 5k Connement, HD environment Surface Surveillance, by Luigi Alberto Cippini, a photographic series that analyzes human surveillance and architecture in high definition. Emmetts’ designs are influenced by highly textured and detailed modifications of human skin and construction is visualized throughout the series.

ABOUT JEROME FULTON

Jerome Fulton is an American fashion accessories designer based in Detroit, Michigan. Born and raised in Motor City, Jerome fell in love with fashion at an early age. Fulton began his fashion studies at Western Michigan University, studying fashion design before moving to New York City, where he attended the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT). There he studied fashion design and specialized in women’s ready-to-wear. While working in the women’s designer shoe department at Saks Fifth Avenue in New York, Jerome developed an appreciation for the artistry of shoes and accessories. Once back in Detroit, Jerome became an entrepreneur and founded Below The Belt Underwear, a premium men’s underwear brand. Currently, he is a fashion accessories design student at the College for Creative Studies in Detroit, Michigan. His flagship collection, EROTICA EXOTICA, is dedicated to restoring masculinity and eradicating the stigma behind fetish clothing. Jerome is actively working on the development of the Jerome Fulton accessories brand, as well as the Fulton Fetish Wear brand. His work can be found on his social network @jeromefultosocial.

ABOUT MIKAYLA HOAK

Mikayla Hoak is a 22-year-old self-taught multimedia artist from Lexington, Ohio. She specializes in fashion design and particularly enjoys making and designing evening dresses. Her collection focuses on the juxtaposition of soft and feminine with grunge and messy. Hoak is inspired by fairy-gothic aesthetics, often using skeletal frames in his designs. Her collection, SEVEN27, represents both what is inside and outside of human anatomy and the struggle for self-expression.

ABOUT MEHRAN MUSTA

mehran [Rn] Musta is a designer, architect, CMF expert and academic. Her practice is based on experimentation and analytical studies, exploring the physics of geometries, materials and their impact on our world, while incorporating physiological and historical references that relate to the human form. Her design orientation focuses on minimal production, stemming from her commitment to a minimalist lifestyle. Musta works with critical ideologies, contemporary technologies and experts from various fields. He supports the decontextualization of design as a tool to be used for change, support for minor communities, equality and community awareness. Musta is recognized by the international design community and has worked on award-winning projects sponsored by Armani, Roca, Architectural Digest and Wallpaper Magazine. .

ABOUT NIKKI PARK

Nikki Park is a fashion accessories designer with a passion for creating luxury leather handbags. Having lived in three different countries and seven states, she draws inspiration from her unconventional and ever-changing home life and challenges viewers to interpret her collection as they see it. Park incorporates the use of blockchain technology into its designs, with NFT chips embedded into its accessories to create unique and exclusive pieces for the fashion-conscious consumer. She is excited to explore the potential of blockchain in the fashion industry and continue to push the boundaries with her designs.

ABOUT SOFIA PROEN

Soa Proen specializes in shoe and accessory design, model making, prototyping and technical design. While studying at CCS, she fell in love with the design aspect of the fashion industry and enjoyed learning the skills to physically convey her designs. Proen is passionate about working with leather, taking traditional shoe silhouettes and enhancing them with her unique style and touch. Her latest collection, ORGANIZED CHAOS, is inspired by astronaut clothing and shows how to dress for space. Through this collection, she hopes to illustrate how fashion can be used as a protective measure, not just of space, but of the culture of conformity and dressing for others.

ABOUT JAMAÏYA RYAN

Jamaiya Ryan is a detailed and professional creative designer with over four years of experience in footwear and apparel design, graphic design and media marketing. A first-generation student, Ryan is passionate about leather goods and accessories, more specifically in handcrafting handbags and shoes. In addition to her design skills, she strives to inspire others in her community and become an ongoing representation of black women pursuing their passion for the arts. Her collection is inspired by the five stages of grief she experienced as a black woman attending a predominantly white institution (PWI). Her personal handbag line will be released in May 2023.

ABOUT CAMERON SUCAET

Cameron Sucaet is a designer of luxury leather accessories specializing in shoes and handbags. He is passionate about creating high quality, timeless and durable pieces with excellent craftsmanship and attention to detail. The title of his collection, BEL-CORE, is based on workwear and uniformity in Belgium. Sucaet was inspired by the book Belgian Solutions, by David Helbich, a Brussels-based artist, which documents Belgians’ unconventional approaches to solving everyday problems. The Sucaets collection redesigns traditional work and business wear to feature unexpected silhouettes and details.

ABOUT STIVEN WOZNICKI

Stiven Woznicki likes to challenge himself and create designs he envisions for the future. Adopted at the age of four in Moscow, Russia, he chooses to find the beauty of his personal trauma to influence his creativity. In his current collection, he uses the pain of his past and present faith to inform his designs. It is inspired by the textures and colors of Russia’s great cathedrals in Moscow and St. Petersburg, incorporating natural materials and 3D printing technology. Woznicki believes that heels are the most intimate item a person can buy and incorporates this belief into the artistry of her shoe and handbag designs.

Photo credit: Julia Gohlke, artist biographies: MG SRVR