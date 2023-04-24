All the Details on Sofia Richies’ Three Dreamy Chanel Wedding Dresses





Sofia Richie said “I do” to hubby Elliot Grainge in three different Chanel dresses during her fairytale wedding weekend. Sofia Richie’s wedding is all anyone can talk about after the model and Lionel Richie’s daughter tied the knot to her music manager beau Elliot Grainge over the weekend. Not only did Sofia have a beautiful ceremony in the South of France, but she stunned in three custom Chanel dresses that all offered new levels of chic with each gown. Barbiecore is back: All the celebrities are following the comeback trend 13 Celebrities Who Led Coachella’s 2023 Fashion With one dress for the rehearsal dinner, one for the ceremony and the finale for the after-party, Sofia’s gowns were the finishing touch to her bespoke wedding weekend. Here’s a look at the lavish dresses she wore on her big day and all the details about them Sofia Richies Rehearsal Dinner Wedding Dress Sofia kicked off her wedding celebrations Friday night with a rehearsal dinner and wore a high-necked, long-sleeved beaded dress to mark the occasion. The 24-year-old described the dress as a work of art – and it really is. The fringed layered skirt dress, covered in gorgeous white pearls, was inspired by a dress worn on the Fall/Winter 1997 couture show. Sofia Richies Wedding Ceremony Dress Of course, Sofia stepped it up for the main event with a dress that was ready to capture everyone’s attention – and she did just that. She walked down the aisle in an elegant lace gown with a crossover neckline inspired by a look from Chanel’s Fall 2023 collection. The custom dress was also tailored with various bridal details and special touches that added an extra princess touch. Sofia even had the sweetest gesture for her something blue; her and Elliot’s initials and the wedding date sewn into the inner lining of the dress in blue stitching. Sofia Richies’ After-Party Wedding Dress Last but not least was Sofia’s dress for the after-party to allow her more freedom to dance after exchanging vows – and we’re really obsessed with this dress. Sofia’s mini dress was inspired by a 90s Chanel design worn by Claudia Schiffer on the catwalk and that’s just cries *timeless*. It even featured the iconic Chanel camellia flower in the center – and Sofia styled the dress with low-heeled white shoes to complete the ensemble. The wedding photos are a vision and Sofia documented parts of her prep process over the weekend, in the presence of big stars including her older sister Nicole Richie, Cameron Diaz and Paris Hilton. > Here are all the ways you can listen to Capital

